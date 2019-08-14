Comedy Central Orders Interview-Based Series from Phoebe Robinson

Comedy Central today ordered a new unscripted, interview-based series from Phoebe Robinson, the multi-talented stand-up comedian, New York Times best-selling writer and actress. In this half-hour, 10-episode untitled series, Robinson will create experiences with her guests that take us into their world and out of her comfort zone. This is Robinson's first project from her recently formed production company, Tiny Reparations.

The series will feature one-on-one interviews and unique experiences with Pop culture luminaries, led by Robinson. As a workaholic who has the luxury of working from home most days at the expense of experiencing the world, Phoebe is getting out of the house and meeting the people she's admired from afar.

"This show will hit that sweet spot between educational and charmingly ignorant," said Robinson. "Who doesn't love that? Well, all older black people who struggled and marched for my rights. But besides that, everyone else does!"

"Phoebe is everything we look for in a creative partner. She's hilarious, brilliant, relatable and not afraid to be provocative," said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content for Comedy Central. "This unique format is the perfect vehicle for her, as she gets some of today's most fascinating people to show us a new side of themselves, while we also get to spend more time with the incredibly compelling Phoebe. We're fortunate to be working with her on this series and can't wait to get started."

The series is produced for Comedy Central by Embassy Row (Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) and Tiny Reparations. Phoebe Robinson is an Executive Producer of the series, along with Michael Davies, Executive Producer for Embassy Row. Christian McLaughlin and Samantha Schles are Executives in Charge of the series for Comedy Central.

Robinson is best known as the co-creator and co-star of the hit podcast turned TV show 2 Dope Queens, which aired eight hour-long specials on HBO. On her second WNYC Studios podcast, the critically-acclaimed talk show Sooo Many White Guys, Phoebe interviews today's biggest stars and ground breakers such as Tom Hanks, Issa Rae, Abbi Jacobson, and many more. Phoebe is also making her presence known in publishing as she is the author of The New York Timesbest seller You Can't Touch My Hair & Other Things I Still Have To Explain, a collection of essays about race, gender and Pop culture. Her second book, Everything's Trash, But It's Okay was released last fall. Phoebe made her feature film debut as one of the stars of the Netflix comedy Ibiza and followed that up by acting alongside Taraji P. Henson in the Paramount film What Men Want. She was also a staff writer on IFC's Portlandia, as well as was a consultant on season three of Broad City. And she's currently in the middle of her international stand-up tour entitled "Sorry Harriet Tubman." Follow Phoebe on Twitter and Instagram: @dopequeenpheebs.





