Comedian Alex Hooper Announces New Album 'Calm Down, Peasants'

Comedian Alex Hooper announces the release of his new comedy album 'Calm Down, Peasants' out Friday, February 25 on Aspealthing Records. Pre-order the new album here.

Known for his rampant energy, positive attitude and dark humor, Alex brought it all to the stage in Pittsburgh to record the follow up to his debut 'Hugs. Drugs. Pugs.', frolicking through stories about the invention of the Lazy Susan, slacklines and life lessons, sex parties, drug wishlists and lots more. Pre-orders available now. Press listen below.

Alex Hooper was sculpted in Baltimore, MD. As a troubled weirdo, he tried on many hats before realizing only comedy could tame his hair. Alex is best known as the AMERICA'S GOT TALENT comedian who infamously roasted the judging panel and the only contestant ever to get a "yes" from Simon Cowell and a "no" from the rest of the judges.

His audition went viral and Alex was invited back again, this time MAKING IT all the way to the live shows. In total, his performances have over 100 million views. Other credits include Comedy Central's Roast Battle, Corporate, New Girl, and Nickelodeon. His hilarious self-help book, Roast Yourself To Happiness, is available on Amazon, and his Pug Yoga Calendar was featured on Ellen.

Alex was named one of Funny or Die's 15 Funniest Comics to Follow and Good Deed Seats included him in their list of The 40 Best Up & Coming Comedians. He also created CRAVE, a unique comedy and dance party experience, which has been recognized by The LA Times, LA Weekly and Thrillist and toured to multiple festivals. He's been seen in sitcoms, commercials, and walking on tightropes in the park.

ASPECIALTHING RECORDS is a Los Angeles-based independent comedy record label owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, aspecialthing records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing the finest stand-up comedy albums since 2006.

AST is home to Patton Oswalt's Grammy Award Winning album 'Talking for Clapping' as well as outstanding releases from Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Doug Benson, Greg Proops, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, Kyle Kinane and many more. AST looks forward to expanding their catalog while continuing their dedication to exceptional emerging and established comics.