Colm Meaney, Jonas Armstrong, and More to Star in THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE - Watch a Sneak Peak!

Film Mode Entertainment (FME) has announced the AFM world market premiere of the new crime heist comedy THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE. The film stars Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Layer Cake,), Jonas Armstrong (Edge of Tomorrow), Robbie Gee (Snatch, Small Axe), James Burrows (This is England) & Lauren Foster. The cast is further bolstered by actors, Melissa Batchelor, Michael Kinsey, Sam Glen and Grace Long. THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE was directed by Jack Spring (Destination: Dewsbury). The film was recently completed and is set for a November 25, 2022 release across the UK via Signature Films.

Watch the trailer below!

"Three Day Millionaire is a fun, heist adventure with likeable characters and superb direction. It's great to see Colm Meaney back to portraying the sort of character he's best at." Said Clay Epstein, President of Film Mode Entertainment. THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE is a rollicking crime heist comedy about a greedy investor who comes up with a nefarious plan to change a beloved town and a group of friends who take matters into their own hands planning the heist of a lifetime to save their city.

Producers are Giles Alderson (A Serial Killers Guide to Life), Lucinda Rhodes Thakrar (Confession) and Jack Spring (Destination: Dewsbury). Executive Producer is Andrew Pettit. "We are delighted Film Mode are releasing our fun, gritty and relatable comedy," said Alderson, "and to have our first feature as a trio out of Shush Films and into great hands is the perfect tonic for us". "I was genuinely touched by the levels of help people of Grimsby and Cleethorpes gave us to help get this film made" added Spring" so for them to see this film on screens around the world and in the light it deserves is an absolute joy." Film Mode Entertainment continues to bridge the gap between filmmakers and audiences and raises the genre-bar for feature films by nurturing high-quality commercially viable movies like THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE and bringing them to the global marketplace with great success.

Film Mode has acquired worldwide rights outside North America, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Iceland. Meaney is represented by ICM Partners, Accelerate Management, Liebman Entertainment, Bloom, Hergott, Diemer and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer. Gee is repped by Identity Agency Group (UK); Armstrong by Conway van Gelder Grant (UK). Spring is with Jonny Jones at United Agents. Alderson is with Sarah Arnott at Zero Gravity Management. The deal was brokered by Shaked Berenson.

About Film Mode Entertainment

Film Mode Entertainment is a leading worldwide sales agent, production entity and distribution company, focusing on commercially driven feature films of all genres and budget sizes. Film Mode represents projects at all stages of the filmmaking process, often as Executive Producer, with the aim of helping producers and distributors achieve maximum exposure for their films. Film Mode's recent titles include Mayim Bialik's feature directorial debut, AS THEY MADE US, starring two-time Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Candice Bergen, Simon Helberg and Dianna Agron, CHICK FIGHT starring Malin Ackerman and Bella Thorne, CRYPTO starring Kurt Russell, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel, STAGE MOTHER starring Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu and Adrian Grenier. Previous releases include SUGAR MOUNTAIN starring Jason Momoa, and THE GOOD NEIGHBOR starring Academy Award-nominee James Caan. Film Mode accelerated their growth and expanded their capabilities by entering into a partnership with SCREEN MEDIA, representing their catalogue of more than 600 titles, including WHAT'S EATING GILBERT GRAPE starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his performance, and MONSTER, starring Charlize Theron who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actress for the film. The company also has its own distribution arm, as well as a documentary label, DocMode. Film Mode is based in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, visit www.filmmodeentertainment.com

About Shush Films

Jack Spring (Destination: Dewsbury) and Giles Alderson (The Dare, Wolves of War) share ownership of indie production company Shush Films with Andrew Pettit. Three Day Millionaire is their first film as a trio. They are in prep for their next feature shooting in spring in 2023. For more info visit www.shushfilms.co.uk