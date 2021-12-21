Colin Firth, Tanya Moodie & More Join Sam Mendes' EMPIRE OF LIGHT

Colin Firth, Toby Jones, Crystal Clarke, and Tanya Moodie have joined Sam Mendes' new film Empire of Light.

Deadline reports that the four will join the previously announced Olivia Colman and Michael Ward in the new picture. In his first solo endeavor, Mendes wrote the screenplay for the new film and will produce with Pippa Harris. It is set to be released in fall of 2022.

Although the plot is currently under wraps, it was also reported that the film is described as a romance set at an enchanting old cinema on the South Coast of England in the late twentieth century.

Sam Mendes founded and ran the Donmar Warehouse in London for ten years. He was the founding director of THE BRIDGE Project and Neal Street Productions.

His work has been seen at the National Theatre, RSC, Royal Court, Old Vic, Young Vic, BAM, the West End and on Broadway. Films include American Beauty, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, Revolutionary Road, Away We Go, Skyfall, Spectre, and 1917.

Awards include Academy Award Best Director, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe Award Best Director, 2 Tony Awards, 5 Olivier Awards, the Olivier Special Award, 3 Evening Standard Awards, Empire Inspiration Award, Directors Guild of America Award and the Shakespeare Prize.

He has also won the Director's Guild Award for lifetime achievement. In addition to The Ferryman, his production of The Lehman Trilogy is currently running on Broadway

