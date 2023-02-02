Colin Farrell to Receive Society of Camera Operators Governors Award

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) is pleased to announce the 2023 SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards' Governors Award recipient is Oscar Nominee: Colin Farrell. Hosted at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on February 25, 2023, the star-studded, red-carpet, SOC Awards show will honor the top professionals and operators in motion picture, television, and the industry at large.

"We are honored to present this award to such a celebrated and truly talented professional as Colin Farrell," shared George Billinger, SOC President & Awards Chair. "His variety of work and dedication to the craft as a globally-acclaimed performer has inspired many. We are incredibly proud to acknowledge Mr. Farrell's contribution to the industry and creative world as a whole."

Colin Farrell is recognized by the SOC for his leadership in the cinema community, acknowledged for his impressive body of work, as well as, his commitment and contribution to the entertainment industry. A leading man in both blockbusters and independent films, the award-winning Irish actor and producer has many notable accolades as one of Ireland and Hollywood's biggest stars.

Farrell can currently be seen on the Oscar Nominated film The Banshees of Insiherin (2022) where he reteamed with In Bruges (2008) director Martin McDonough and co-star Brendan Gleeson. He is also known for his roles in THE KILLING of a Sacred Deer (2017), TRUE DETECTIVE (2015), The Batman (2022) and 13 Lives (2022).

Colin Farrell will be presented with the Governors Award in-person on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. The black tie affair will also celebrate the nominees and recipients of the Technical Achievement Award and Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards for Camera Operator, Camera Technician, Live and Non-Scripted, Still Photographer, Mobile Camera Platform Operator, and more.

In addition to celebrating the achievements by the exceptional film makers and crews, the SOC Awards will also recognize Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. The SOC proudly supports the center through annual contributions of fundraising videos that have garnered 18.8M in fundraising and charitable donations to date. The Vision Center is an international referral center for children with complex eye diseases and is the only program of its kind in the United States with expertise in virtually every pediatric ophthalmology subspecialty.

The SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards are given in recognition of outstanding achievement by an established person within the field of film and video production.