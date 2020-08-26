Cleopatra's Entertainment Acquires DADDY'S GIRL

The award-winning horror film.

Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to the horror-thriller DADDY'S GIRL. Directed by Julian Richards (Reborn, The Last Horror Movie, Darklands) and produced by Zee Studios International, the film won the award for Best Director at the Fantasporto International Film Festival and was nominated for the Best Independent Feature Film at the 2019 National Film and Television Awards in Los Angeles. Additional Film Festival credits include Official Selections at Raindance Film Festival (UK) Night Visions Film Festival (Finland), Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival (Belgium) and BIFAN (Korea).

In DADDY'S GIRL, an afflicted young woman (Jemma Dallendar) is held captive by her abhorrent stepfather (Costas Mandylor) in a small town. She soon becomes a person of interest to a female vigilante and local cop who suspect there is something extremely sinister at play. DADDY'S GIRL is a compelling serial killer story that tackles themes of Stockholm Syndrome, emotional abuse and the depths of evil that a person can sink.

The rights deal was brokered by Cleopatra Founder and CEO Brian Perera, Tim Yasui VP/GM of Cleopatra Entertainment, and by Catherine Quantschnigg from the Black Mandala Sales Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

DADDY'S GIRL will be released this October, just in time for Halloween. As summed up by EYE FOR FILM "Daddy's Girl is a thought-provoking portrayal of abuse that offers a refreshing spin on a familiar story that intrigues the viewer right up until the film's satisfying coda."

Watch the trailer here:

