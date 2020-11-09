City of Hope Announces Inaugural 'Celebrity Sale 4 Hope'

This pandemic has brought on challenging times.

This pandemic has brought on challenging times, especially in the medical field, and City of Hope is facing it head-on with an end-of-the-year auction of celebrity treasures. City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, has announced the inaugural CELEBRITY SALE 4 HOPE, a virtual shopping opportunity to bid on unique collectible items and personal memorabilia donated from a wide variety of notable names from the worlds of film, TV, stage, music, sports and more. Sale 4 Hope will begin with a VIP preview event on Tuesday, Nov. 17, hosted by "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack and featuring appearances by actor Craig Bierko, Grammy-winning songwriter Kuk Harrell, model/actress/philanthropist Megan Pormer, actor/country music artist John Schneider and City of Hope's Linda Malkas, Ph.D., the M.T. & B.A. Ahmadinia Professor in Molecular Oncology.



Tickets can be purchased to attend the VIP preview event on Nov. 17, 6:30 pm PT, at CityofHope.org/sale4hope. Those attending will get the first opportunity to purchase select "BUY IT NOW" items, preview the full auction catalog, as well as vie for the chance to win a special opportunity drawing -- a two-night stay at the new Fairmont Century Plaza in a Junior Suite with breakfast for two daily, and dinner for two at Xian in Beverly Hills.



The auction and sale will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and continue through Thursday, Nov. 19, with the auction closing at 8 p.m. PST.



Come visit often and bid on an amazing array of one-of-a-kind treasures - something special that will long be remembered, while also raising funds for City of Hope.



The City of Hope Celebrity Sale 4 Hope is led by newly-elected President Iris Grossman, Secretary of the Board Hollace Davids, and the Cancer Support Community LA Junior Board (CSC LA), represented by Jr. Board President Riley Jackson and Vice President Izzy Lieberman, with Variety on board as media sponsor and Scott Mauro Entertainment Inc. producing. The three organizations share a common goal of making a difference for thousands of people.



Shoppers will be able to access the virtual catalog, filled with a wide variety of donated items to raise funds for City of Hope, which is committed to the fight against cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases such as COVID-19.



Here is a sneak peek at just a few of the items that have been donated so far:

A rare original silver bullet from the gun belt of none other than the Lone Ranger, donated by the daughter of Clayton Moore. These are rare and as iconic as the mask itself. One currently sits in the Smithsonian in Washington, DC.

Autographed boxing gloves worn in the film "Cinderella Man" by Craig Bierko's Max Baer

A signed Billie Eilish Fender Ukelele

Autographed folklore CD by Taylor Swift

Autographed team merchandise from the 2020 World Champion Lakers

A personal experience with actor/singer John Schneider ("Dukes of Hazzard"/"Smallville") - spend two days with Schneider and his wife at their studio in Louisiana, including one night at one of their Air BNB's and lunch together.

Autographed shirt off of Hugh Jackman's back

Personalized autographed tour book from Barry Manilow, from his residency at Paris in Las Vegas

Autographed limited edition poster of legendary diva Diana Ross

A private conversation with Jeremy Bernard, 29th White House social secretary for President Barack Obama - a rare opportunity to speak with the person responsible for all the social gatherings for the president and first lady.

Signed manuscript of theme songs from 5 hit TV classics from Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winner and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Charles Fox, composer of Love American Style, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Wonder Woman and The Love Boat.

Poster of live-action "Beauty & The Beast" autographed by Emma Watson and Josh Gaad

A signed Henry Diltz original print of Paul and Linda McCartney that appeared on the cover of LIFE Magazine and an original print of Crosby, Stills & Nash, which was the cover of their first album in 1969

George Hurrell signed photo of Rosalind Russell from the 1930s, donated by her son Lance Brisson, who also donated a personal one-of-a-kind photo of Russell with Cary Grant from "His Girl Friday." This is an important photo to him, as Grant introduced Rosalind and his father Freddie Brisson.

Outfits worn by Disney star Ava Kolker, including a glamorous hot pink outfit worn at the 2017 Young Artists Awards, the Harvard Hoodie gifted to her from castmate Caroline Rhea, a jacket with rose patches she wore to Disney 2019 Fan Fest, and more.

Package of autographed items from Broadway legend Patti LuPone, including her autobiography and CDs of "War Paint" and "Les Mouches"

Autographed drumhead from The Monkees' Micky Dolenz, personalized with the lyrics from the buyer's favorite Monkees' song.

Signed costume sketch by Mona May of famed Dolce & Gabana yellow plaid outfit worn by Alicia Silverstone in the film "Clueless," along with the fluffy pink pen used in the film.

Frances Conroy's dress designed by Richard Tyler Couture that she wore to the 2002 Emmy Awards for her first nomination for "Six Feet Under."

An original painting by "Homeland" star Mandy Patinkin

A poster of the feature film "Wonder" autographed by Julia Roberts

Cast-autographed posters from "40-Year-Old Virgin" and "Pineapple Express," donated by director/writer/producer Judd Apatow.

Autographed script of "Knots Landing," which is celebrating 40 years, signed by Michele Lee, Donna Mills and Joan Van Ark

Autographed script from "Eight Below" by Paul Walker and Jason Biggs

Autographed scripts from hit shows "Supernatural, Arrow," "Criminal Minds" and more

"Alice in Wonderland" animated print Sericel, limited edition Serigraph

Limited edition original hand-painted etching of Mickey Mouse (edition size 500)

A pair of tickets to next year's KCET Cinema Series hosted by Deadline's awards columnist and film historian Pete Hammond

A huge selection of autographed memorabilia from film, TV and stage and so much more!

"We are thankful for the work of these two organizations and for all who have donated these incredible items to benefit City of Hope," remarked Dr. Malkas. "It is critical at this time, and the work can't move forward without that support."



"GreenLight Women is thrilled to be a part of Celebrity Sale 4 Hope, working alongside the CSC-LA Junior Board to help raise crucial funds to enable City of Hope to do its vital work. Our mission includes service to the community and what better way to fulfill this than with a holiday auction of one-of-a kind treasures that our supporters have generously donated," stated GreenLight President Iris Grossman and Secretary Hollace Davids.



Added Cancer Support Jr. Board President and VP Riley Jackson and Izzy Lieberman, "We are extremely proud to collaborate with such an incredible group of people to help support such an important cause. What's nice is that this celebrity sale has become a multigenerational collaborative event. Together, we believe that we will cover all age groups and make this an enormous success."



For a full list of items from the Celebrity Sale 4 Hope, please visit CityofHope.org/sale4hope.

