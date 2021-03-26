Circle Network Wins 'Best Streaming TV Platform'

Country lifestyle network Circle took home the award for "Best Streaming TV Platform" at the 2021 Digiday Video and TV Awards this week, which recognized the best companies and campaigns using video to modernize media and marketing. In what was declared the most competitive category, Circle came out on top next to major players like Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Atmosphere and Local Now, proving the network's resiliency, creativity and quality of content following an unprecedented year.

Since launching in January 2020, Circle's quality of content featured in country lifestyle programming quickly caught the eye of the AVOD world and led to distributions with NBCUniversal's Peacock, Roku, Inc., Redbox Free Live TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast®, and XUMO. These partnerships, along with its linear distribution through Gray TV, have grown the network's reach to nearly 150 million potential viewers around the world.

As noted by Digiday judges, Circle saw the need for a one-stop-content shop for COUNTRY MUSIC fans that didn't really exist anywhere else - serving fans who want to access the best audiovisual content in country music's past and present. With the lack of concerts, backstage passes and intimate shows in 2020, Circle doubled down on bringing country to the fans, keeping the flame of finding new music burning bright - and keeping the connection between artist and audience alive for when stages are filled with music again.

In addition to this win, Circle also made the 2021 Digiday Video and TV Awards shortlist for "Best Facebook Watch Show" on behalf of Opry Live, a one-hour series featuring Grand Ole Opry performances from country music's most talked about artists, as well as for "TV Executive of the Year" on behalf of Circle GM, Drew Reifenberger.

"We could not be more proud to be recognized by Digiday as the 'Best Streaming TV Platform' of 2021. Throughout the pandemic, we have stayed committed to delivering high-quality content that connects a global, growing COUNTRY MUSIC fan base to their favorite COUNTRY MUSIC artists," said Drew Reifenberger, General Manager at Circle. "Although this past year has presented its fair share of challenges and obstacles, the response that we have received from our audience has been tremendous and encouraging. The honor of receiving this award represents a major milestone in our growth."

Circle has developed over 16 original series that bring fans inside the circle of everything country, including entertainment news, travel shows, live performances and more. The network's Opry Live series began on March 14th just after the pandemic hit, and has since reached 55 million views from over 100 countries. The combination of Circle, the Opry, and the COUNTRY MUSIC community coming together earned the series the #1 spot across all genres on Pollstar's Top 100 Livestreamers chart for 2020.

For more details on Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/.