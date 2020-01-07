Cinemax to Premiere Seventh And Final Season of STRIKE BACK on February 14

The action-packed CineMax drama series STRIKE BACK will return for its seventh and final season FRIDAY, FEB. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on CINEMAX.

The series will also be available on MAX GO, CineMax On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Starring Warren Brown ("Luther," "The Dark Knight Rises"), Daniel MacPherson ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Alin Sumarwata ("Neighbours," "Burning Man"), Jamie Bamber ("Battlestar Galactica," "Monday Mornings"), Varada Sethu ("Now Your See Me 2"), and new cast members Alec Secăreanu ("God's Own Country," "Baptiste") and Ivana Miličević (CINEMAX's "Banshee," "Gotham"), STRIKE BACK follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.



STRIKE BACK is a CineMax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Cameron Roach is executive producer for Sky. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock, are executive producers for Left Bank Pictures. Executive Producer, Jack Lothian. Series producer, Nuala O'Leary; producers, Huberta Von Liel and Kristian Dench; directors, Bill Eagles, Paul Wilmshurst, Jon Jones, and John Strickland.





