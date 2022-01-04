Christopher Nolan Taps Josh Hartnett For OPPENHEIMER Flim

Josh Hartnett has joined Christopher Nolan's upcoming Oppenheimer film.

Deadline reports that Hartnett will join the previously announced Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Cillian Murphy in a currently unknown role.

Titled Oppenheimer, the film is based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

J. Robert Oppenheimer was one of the key physicists who created the atom bomb. Universal describes the film as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." Universal has set a July 21, 2023 release date for the film.