Chris Rock Sets Live Netflix Comedy Special Date

The historical show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT on March 4.

Dec. 27, 2022  

On March 4th, comedy icon Chris Rock will take the stage in Baltimore, Maryland for the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. The historical show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Additional details will be announced soon.

This is Rock's second Netflix stand-up special. His first, Chris Rock: Tamborine, debuted in February 2018.

The live event builds on Netflix's legacy of leadership in live comedy. Netflix is a Joke: The Festival was the biggest live, in-person event in Netflix history, taking place in Spring 2022. The unprecedented event sold more than 260,000 tickets, featuring more than 330 comedians performing 295 shows across more than 35 venues in Los Angeles. The festival also featured the first-ever stand-up show at Dodger Stadium.

Netflix is the definitive home for all things comedy. Live events are one facet of Netflix's unmatched ecosystem for comedic talent, as the entertainment company continues to invest in scripted comedy for TV and film; stand-up; sketch; comedy formats; and animation.

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 223 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume to watch, as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

Watch the new teaser here:



