Channing Tatum Will Direct and Star in Comedy DOG

Deadline reports that Channing Tatum will make his directing debut and star in upcoming road trip comedy "Dog." The film follows a former Army Ranger and his dog.

Frequent collaborator Reid Carolin co-stars and co-directs.

Tatum plays Army Ranger Briggs who, alongside his companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, haul ass down the Pacific Coast in time to catch their best friend's - and handler's - funeral.

One of them has a week to live, the other lives like every day is his last. Together, they'll drive each other insane, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death at the hands of some overly aggressive pot farmers, confront the possibility that pet psychics are real, teach each other how to love again, and give each other a chance for new life.

Tatum is known for performances in "21 Jump Street," "Foxcatcher," "Magic Mike," "Step Up," and more.

Read the original story on Deadline.





