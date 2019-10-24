Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, and Harry Styles to Host SNL in November

Chance the Rapper will return to "SNL" on Oct. 26 for his second time as host and third appearance as musical guest. He will embark on a U.S. tour in January in support of his critically acclaimed album, "The Big Day," which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kristen Stewart will return to the "SNL" stage on Nov. 2 to host for the second time. Stewart stars in a pair of highly anticipated films - "Charlie's Angels," in theaters Nov. 15, and "Seberg," out Dec. 13.

Coldplay will perform for the sixth time as "SNL" musical guest. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning band's new double album, "Everyday Life," will be released Nov. 22.

On Nov. 16, recording artist and actor Harry Styles will pull double duty for his "SNL" hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance. Styles will present the first performance of his new single, "Lights Up."

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.





