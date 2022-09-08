Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film

The new Film from Cappricielli Productions "The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma: The Lady Of The Lake" is currently wrapping up production in and around Yaphank and Lake Ronkonkoma, NY - the film's namesake city.

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) with Sera-Lys McArthur (Outlander), Julie Dove, Clio Contogenis, Veronica Kelly, sisters Raffaela Capp and Natasha Capp (Four Cousins and a Christmas), Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait), Tori London (The Waitress) rounding out the cast; and introducing Taylor Red Fox as Tahoma.

The intriguing psychological thriller tells the story of Jamie (Nia Sioux), a fresh out of high school graduate who wishes to enjoy her last summer home and her 18th birthday at the Lake with her friends. Overshadowed by THE ONE year anniversary of her brother's drowning, her estranged relationship with her father (Seth Gilliam), her mother's mental health issues (Sera-Lys Mcarthur), and unexplained supernatural occurrences that haunt the once happy Schultz family. Jamie certainly will not get the summer she was hoping for, or expecting. Dare to take a dip?

"As a filmmaker, I've always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief's effect on the family; I wrote a psychological thriller. The main character, Jamie Schultz, happens to have lineage that is traceable to the original people of the Lake. I combined the supernatural component with a family suffering from a tragic loss while being haunted by this so-called "Legend", said Maria Capp, writer, director, and producer of the film.

Most recently, Maria produced and co wrote the feature film, "Reach" and had her directorial debut with the holiday feature "Four Cousins and a Christmas". She is represented by Sean Pope at Ramo Law and Michelle Zeitlin at More Zap Productions and Management.

The Producing team includes Maria Capp, Kristi Kilday, Donna Drake and Steven Alan Capp as Producers; Rick Eberle, Leif Easterson and Chris Schmidt as Associate Producers; Jay Klaitz and Gayle Waxenberg of NewYorkRep as Executive Producers. This project was cast by Liz Lewis Casting Partners.

Gilliam's most recent notable credits include The Walking Dead, TEEN WOLF and Starship Troopers. He is represented by The Gersh Agency and McGowan Rodriguez. Sioux is most known for her appearance on the show DANCE MOMS but more recently has starred in the feature Runnin' from My Roots. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Scope Entertainment. Emery Kelly is most known for his role on the Netflix show Alexa and Katie. He is represented by Hyperion Talent Agency.

Zamora has been cast in numerous notable pictures including TRUE BLOOD and Robocop. He is represented by Ideal Talent Agency. Steven Thomas Capp is known for his work as a child actor in the feature film, Fat Camp and the final season of How I Met Your Mother. Steven is repped by Kreativ Artists. Raffaela Capp known for most recently working on Reach and Four Cousins and a Christmas, both in front and behind the camera. She is represented by McGowan Rodriguez Management.

Known for the TV Series Outlander, McArthur is represented by Noble Caplan Abrams and Kern Management. Veronica Kelly is known for Saving Grace and is represented by Roger Paul Talent. Natasha Capp is most known for her stand up comedy act in LA and NY and Four Cousins and A Christmas. She is repped by FireStarter Entertainment. Clio Contongenis is represented by Eris Talent, Chris Roach is represented by and known for his stand up comedy and Kevin Can Wait, Tori London is repped by The Robb Company and Julie Dove is represented by Smith, Young Talent.