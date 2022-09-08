Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film

Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film

The new film is currently wrapping production.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

The new Film from Cappricielli Productions "The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma: The Lady Of The Lake" is currently wrapping up production in and around Yaphank and Lake Ronkonkoma, NY - the film's namesake city.

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) with Sera-Lys McArthur (Outlander), Julie Dove, Clio Contogenis, Veronica Kelly, sisters Raffaela Capp and Natasha Capp (Four Cousins and a Christmas), Chris Roach (Kevin Can Wait), Tori London (The Waitress) rounding out the cast; and introducing Taylor Red Fox as Tahoma.

The intriguing psychological thriller tells the story of Jamie (Nia Sioux), a fresh out of high school graduate who wishes to enjoy her last summer home and her 18th birthday at the Lake with her friends. Overshadowed by THE ONE year anniversary of her brother's drowning, her estranged relationship with her father (Seth Gilliam), her mother's mental health issues (Sera-Lys Mcarthur), and unexplained supernatural occurrences that haunt the once happy Schultz family. Jamie certainly will not get the summer she was hoping for, or expecting. Dare to take a dip?

"As a filmmaker, I've always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief's effect on the family; I wrote a psychological thriller. The main character, Jamie Schultz, happens to have lineage that is traceable to the original people of the Lake. I combined the supernatural component with a family suffering from a tragic loss while being haunted by this so-called "Legend", said Maria Capp, writer, director, and producer of the film.

Most recently, Maria produced and co wrote the feature film, "Reach" and had her directorial debut with the holiday feature "Four Cousins and a Christmas". She is represented by Sean Pope at Ramo Law and Michelle Zeitlin at More Zap Productions and Management.

The Producing team includes Maria Capp, Kristi Kilday, Donna Drake and Steven Alan Capp as Producers; Rick Eberle, Leif Easterson and Chris Schmidt as Associate Producers; Jay Klaitz and Gayle Waxenberg of NewYorkRep as Executive Producers. This project was cast by Liz Lewis Casting Partners.

Gilliam's most recent notable credits include The Walking Dead, TEEN WOLF and Starship Troopers. He is represented by The Gersh Agency and McGowan Rodriguez. Sioux is most known for her appearance on the show DANCE MOMS but more recently has starred in the feature Runnin' from My Roots. She is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Scope Entertainment. Emery Kelly is most known for his role on the Netflix show Alexa and Katie. He is represented by Hyperion Talent Agency.

Zamora has been cast in numerous notable pictures including TRUE BLOOD and Robocop. He is represented by Ideal Talent Agency. Steven Thomas Capp is known for his work as a child actor in the feature film, Fat Camp and the final season of How I Met Your Mother. Steven is repped by Kreativ Artists. Raffaela Capp known for most recently working on Reach and Four Cousins and a Christmas, both in front and behind the camera. She is represented by McGowan Rodriguez Management.

Known for the TV Series Outlander, McArthur is represented by Noble Caplan Abrams and Kern Management. Veronica Kelly is known for Saving Grace and is represented by Roger Paul Talent. Natasha Capp is most known for her stand up comedy act in LA and NY and Four Cousins and A Christmas. She is repped by FireStarter Entertainment. Clio Contongenis is represented by Eris Talent, Chris Roach is represented by and known for his stand up comedy and Kevin Can Wait, Tori London is repped by The Robb Company and Julie Dove is represented by Smith, Young Talent.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.