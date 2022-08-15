Casey Cott & Neal McDonough Set For Ben Cory Jones' Football Drama BLACK SPARTANS

eal McDonough (THE FLASH, CAPTAIN AMERICA) and Casey Cott (RIVERDALE) are set to headline the sports drama BLACK SPARTANS, which is directed and written by Ben Cory Jones (INSECURE, BOOMERANG).

The lead producers are David Brown, Casey Cott, Rochelle Claerbaut, Ben Cory Jones, Neal McDonough, Ruve McDonough, Justin Oates-Marable and Jimmy V with Cory Wharton executive producing. The film is scheduled to shoot this fall in Atlanta, Georgia.

BLACK SPARTANS is the riveting story of the first fully integrated COLLEGE FOOTBALL team. The film is inspired by the Michigan State Spartans team that was coached by Duffy Daugherty which changed the face of football forever. THE UNTOLD STORY of Black Spartans explores the explosive era of the mid-1960s where social upheaval paved the way for a new order in college football.

McDonough is an award-winning actor who has been seen in nearly one thousand hours of major television dramas and over one hundred films. Notable credits of his include the films CAPTAIN AMERICA (2014), THE WARRANT (2020), WALKING TALL (2004), MINORITY REPORT (2002), as well as the TV series "Band of Brothers," Robert Zemekis's "Project Blue Book," "Suits," and playing Dwight D. Eisenhower in FX's new series "American Horror Story."

Most recently in the TV space, Neal reprised his role as Damien Darhk on this season of CW's "The Flash" (Neal's played this role across the 'Arrowverse' in "Legends of Tomorrow," and "Arrow"), and also starred opposite Bruce Willis in the sci-fi action film APEX.

Not limited to feature films and television, McDonough has also recently finished stage runs as Daddy Warbucks in ANNIE and the title role in WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. Born to Irish parents and raised in Dorchester, Massachusetts, his most prized accomplishment is his relationships with his wife, Ruve, their five children, and God.

Cott plays "Kevin Keller" in the CW smash hit series "Riverdale" from executive producer Greg Berlanti and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, based on the popular character from the Archie Comic universe. The series will return for a 7th season. Recently, Cott was seen alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersey Clemons in Paramount's ASKING FOR IT which premiered at the TriBeCa Film Festival.

On stage, Casey starred as the title role in The Who's Tommy at The Kennedy Center under the direction of Josh Rhodes. Cott co-starred in the independent film ALL THE LITTLE THINGS WE KILL opposite Beth Marvel and Danielle Brooks and other television work include guest starring roles on the CBS series "Instinct" with Alan Cumming and "Law & Order: SVU".

Jones is a writer and director known for co-producing "Insecure" on HBO and co-creating the "Boomerang" TV series with Lena Waithe. Other writing credits include "Games People Play" and "Underground."

McDonough is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and attorney Stuart Rosenthal. Cott is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, Industry Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Jones is repped by Cultivate Entertainment Partners, Kaplan-Stahler Agency and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.