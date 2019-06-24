Cardi B, Beyonce Among Winners at the 2019 BET AWARDS - Full List!
BET Networks honored a powerful and show-stopping lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories at the 19th Annual "BET AWARDS." The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall, aired live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
This year's broadcast celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film and music. The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.
Cardi B. and Offset opened the show with the first-ever televised performance by the notorious couple and set the tone with a sexy, high-energy medley of their newest hit "Clout" and Cardi B's "Press," all set against a show-stopping fireworks backdrop.
Regina Hall opened the show as the 2019 BET AWARDS host with a tribute to her hometown of Washington, D.C., witty commentary and a go-go musical number by Suga Bear from E.U. and James Funk from Rare Essence.
DaBaby delivered a high energy and dynamic performance of his hit single "Suge," accompanied by inflatable giant baby dancers.
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's performance was a standout highlight of the night, bringing the entire audience to their feet with the first-ever televised performance of their current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 "Old Town Road." Riding in on horses at the BET AWARDS red carpet, the two took the stage showcasing how two genres of music can create one of the top songs of the year.
Breakthrough artist Lizzo emerged atop a giant white cake with a captivating performance of her hit "Truth Hurts," complete with a signature flute solo.
Mustard performed a mist-filled rendition of "Pure Water" featuring Migos, supported with high-energy dancers, which brought Cardi B to her feet.
Rihanna delivered a heartfelt introduction to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and hip-hop and soul legend Mary J. Blige. The Grammy Award-winning icon took the stage herself with a mashup of some of her greatest award-winning hits, including "My Life," "No More Drama," "Real Love," "I Can Love You" with Lil Kim, "You're All I Need" with Method Man and finished with the quintessential "Just Fine."
The "Exonerated Five" received a standing ovation, sharing a powerful message about the value and importance of truth. The five men, formerly known as the "Central Park Five," introduced H.E.R. and YBN Cordae, who delivered an impassioned performance of "Lord Is Coming."
DJ Khaled had the crowd standing on their feet with "Weather the Storm," alongside Meek Mill and Jeremih, who delivered a fiery performance of "You Stay."
Taraji P. Henson presented world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author and her personal friend Tyler Perry with the Ultimate Icon Award celebrating his cultural impact. During his rousing acceptance speech, Perry encouraged others to "own their way" with an emotional story of the racist history behind his Atlanta studio and his hopes of how understanding history, cultural impact and remembering those before will drive black creative voices.
Prolific artist, activist and luminary Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award for his commitment to uniting communities through peace. Accepting the award on his behalf, Nipsey's family shared emotional memories and thanked his fans and community for their support. John Legend, DJ Khaled and Marsha Ambrosius celebrated Nipsey's legacy with moving tribute performance of "Real Big" and "Last Time I Checc'd" backdropped by clouds.
Presenters included the entertainment industry's top black actors, artists and entrepreneurs, including T.I., Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, La La Anthony, Larenz Tate, Ayesha Curry and Anderson .Paak.
In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of the 2019 "BET AWARDS" winners is:
Album of the Year
Travis Scott, "Astroworld"
Meek Mill, "Championships"
Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"
The Carters, "Everything Is Love"
* Cardi B, "Invasion Of Privacy"
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
* Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
Sza
Teyana Taylor
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
* Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best Group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
* Migos
The Carters
Best Collaboration
21 Savage Ft. J. Cole "A Lot"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller "Could've Been"
* Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"
Tyga Ft. Offset "Taste"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
* Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
* Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Video Of The Year
21 Savage "A Lot Ft. J. Cole"
Cardi B "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"
* Childish Gambino "This Is America"
Drake "Nice For What"
The Carters "Apes**T"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
* Karena Evans
Best New Artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
* Lil Baby
Queen Naija
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell "All Of My Life"
Fred Hammond "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"
* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen "Blessing Me Again"
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"
Best International Act
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
* Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (Uk)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (Uk)
Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)
Best New International Act
Headie One (Uk)
Jokair (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (Uk)
* ShoMadjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
* Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
* Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
* Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Best Movie
* Blackkklansman
Creed 2
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
Sportswoman of the Year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
* Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
* Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"
Childish Gambino "This Is America"
Drake "In My Feelings"
* Ella Mai "Trip"
J. Cole "Middle Child"
Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"
BET Her Award
Alicia Keys "Raise A Man"
Ciara "Level Up"
* H.E.R. "Hard Place"
Janelle Monáe "Pynk"
Queen Naija "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor "Rose In Harlem"
