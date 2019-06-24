Cardi B, Beyonce Among Winners at the 2019 BET AWARDS - Full List!

BET Networks honored a powerful and show-stopping lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories at the 19th Annual "BET AWARDS." The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall, aired live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

This year's broadcast celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film and music. The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.

Cardi B. and Offset opened the show with the first-ever televised performance by the notorious couple and set the tone with a sexy, high-energy medley of their newest hit "Clout" and Cardi B's "Press," all set against a show-stopping fireworks backdrop.

Regina Hall opened the show as the 2019 BET AWARDS host with a tribute to her hometown of Washington, D.C., witty commentary and a go-go musical number by Suga Bear from E.U. and James Funk from Rare Essence.

DaBaby delivered a high energy and dynamic performance of his hit single "Suge," accompanied by inflatable giant baby dancers.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus's performance was a standout highlight of the night, bringing the entire audience to their feet with the first-ever televised performance of their current Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 "Old Town Road." Riding in on horses at the BET AWARDS red carpet, the two took the stage showcasing how two genres of music can create one of the top songs of the year.

Breakthrough artist Lizzo emerged atop a giant white cake with a captivating performance of her hit "Truth Hurts," complete with a signature flute solo.

Mustard performed a mist-filled rendition of "Pure Water" featuring Migos, supported with high-energy dancers, which brought Cardi B to her feet.

Rihanna delivered a heartfelt introduction to Lifetime Achievement Award Winner and hip-hop and soul legend Mary J. Blige. The Grammy Award-winning icon took the stage herself with a mashup of some of her greatest award-winning hits, including "My Life," "No More Drama," "Real Love," "I Can Love You" with Lil Kim, "You're All I Need" with Method Man and finished with the quintessential "Just Fine."

The "Exonerated Five" received a standing ovation, sharing a powerful message about the value and importance of truth. The five men, formerly known as the "Central Park Five," introduced H.E.R. and YBN Cordae, who delivered an impassioned performance of "Lord Is Coming."

DJ Khaled had the crowd standing on their feet with "Weather the Storm," alongside Meek Mill and Jeremih, who delivered a fiery performance of "You Stay."

Taraji P. Henson presented world-renowned producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author and her personal friend Tyler Perry with the Ultimate Icon Award celebrating his cultural impact. During his rousing acceptance speech, Perry encouraged others to "own their way" with an emotional story of the racist history behind his Atlanta studio and his hopes of how understanding history, cultural impact and remembering those before will drive black creative voices.

Prolific artist, activist and luminary Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the Humanitarian Award for his commitment to uniting communities through peace. Accepting the award on his behalf, Nipsey's family shared emotional memories and thanked his fans and community for their support. John Legend, DJ Khaled and Marsha Ambrosius celebrated Nipsey's legacy with moving tribute performance of "Real Big" and "Last Time I Checc'd" backdropped by clouds.

Presenters included the entertainment industry's top black actors, artists and entrepreneurs, including T.I., Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, La La Anthony, Larenz Tate, Ayesha Curry and Anderson .Paak.

In addition to all of these must-see moments, the complete list of the 2019 "BET AWARDS" winners is:

Album of the Year

Travis Scott, "Astroworld"

Meek Mill, "Championships"

Ella Mai, "Ella Mai"

The Carters, "Everything Is Love"

* Cardi B, "Invasion Of Privacy"

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

* Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Solange

Sza

Teyana Taylor

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

* Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best Group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Gunna

* Migos

The Carters

Best Collaboration

21 Savage Ft. J. Cole "A Lot"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"

Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller "Could've Been"

* Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"

Tyga Ft. Offset "Taste"

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

* Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

* Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Video Of The Year

21 Savage "A Lot Ft. J. Cole"

Cardi B "Money"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars "Please Me"

* Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Drake "Nice For What"

The Carters "Apes**T"

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

* Karena Evans

Best New Artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice Wrld

* Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell "All Of My Life"

Fred Hammond "Tell Me Where It Hurts"

Kirk Franklin "Love Theory"

* Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen "Blessing Me Again"

Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin "Never Alone"

Best International Act

Aka (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

* Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (Uk)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (Uk)

Mr. Eazi (Nigeria)

Best New International Act

Headie One (Uk)

Jokair (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (Uk)

* ShoMadjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

* Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

* Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

* Marsai Martin

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Best Movie

* Blackkklansman

Creed 2

If Beale Street Could Talk

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

The Hate U Give

Sportswoman of the Year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

* Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

* Stephen Curry

Tiger Woods

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin "I Like It"

Childish Gambino "This Is America"

Drake "In My Feelings"

* Ella Mai "Trip"

J. Cole "Middle Child"

Travis Scott Ft. Drake "Sicko Mode"

BET Her Award

Alicia Keys "Raise A Man"

Ciara "Level Up"

* H.E.R. "Hard Place"

Janelle Monáe "Pynk"

Queen Naija "Mama's Hand"

Teyana Taylor "Rose In Harlem"

Photo Credit: BET





Related Articles View More TV Stories