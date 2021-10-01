CRUEL INTENTIONS Reboot Series in Development at IMDB TV

IMDb TV, a free television streaming service from Amazon, is developing an updated series reboot based on the hit 1999 movie Cruel Intentions.

Deadline reports that the plot will follow a group of fraternity students after a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Greek Life system at a prestigious Washington DC college, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even if that means seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

Sarah Goodman and Phoebe Fisher are set to pen the series. Fisher is currently writing the pilot with Goodman supervising. If the show is picked up, then the two would write the series together.

The original Cruel Intentions film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. It followed Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe), two wealthy, manipulative teenage step-siblings from Manhattan's upper-crust, as they conspire in the wickedly entertaining tale of seduction and betrayal. The stakes are high when the duo agrees upon a deliciously diabolical wager of sexual conquest without consequences. The pawns? The naïve Cecile Caldwell (Selma Blair) and the virginal Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon).

The film was previously developed into a parody musical that opened off-Broadway in 2017.