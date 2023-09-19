CRAIG OF THE CREEK Preschool Spinoff Premieres In October on Cartoon Network

“Jessica’s Big Little World” will debut on Cartoon Network on October 2 at 8am and October 7 on Max.

Sep. 19, 2023

The brand-new preschool series “Jessica’s Big Little World” will debut on Cartoon Network on October 2 at 8am and October 7 on Max.

A spin-off of the Emmy®, GLAAD, and NAACP Image Award-nominated series “Craig of the Creek,” “Jessica’s Big Little World” centers on the adventures of Craig’s resilient little sister Jessica. With the help of her friends, imaginary and real, Jessica sets off to take on the world, even if she still does suck her thumb…sometimes.

The official trailer was REVEALED TODAY and can be found here:

Cartoon Network will also present a sneak peek of the debut episode of “Jessica’s Big Little World” on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 10:00am ET/PT and on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 8:15am ET/PT inside Cartoonito.

“It’s always a joy to hang out with the characters from ‘Craig of the Creek,’ and this time we get to focus on the amazing Jessica as she embarks on her adventure of growing up,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Cartoon Network. “Jessica’s journey of self-discovery is so compelling and relatable to watch – whether you’re big or little!”

The new show from Cartoon Network Studios follows Jessica as she navigates her way through a world where everything seems much bigger than she is. Although she’s the youngest and still needs help with a lot, Jessica is inspired by the grown-ups and bigger kids around her and is persistent in her quest to conquer monumental kid tasks like creating a bedtime routine or learning to ride a big kid bike.

Reprising their roles from “Craig of the Creek,” “Jessica’s Big Little World” stars Lucia Cunningham (Jessica), Philip Solomon (Craig), Phil LaMarr (Bernard), and Kimberly Hebert Gregory (Nicole). They are joined by Alani Ilongwe (Small Uncle), Byron Marc Newsome (Duane), and Ozioma Akagha (Big Jessica).

Tiffany Ford (“Craig of the Creek”) serves as showrunner, Executive Producer, and Co-creator. “Craig of the Creek” showrunners Matt Burnett and Ben Levin serve as Executive Producers and Co-Creators. Sam Register also serves as Executive Producer.

New episodes of “Jessica’s Big Little World” will also be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Cartoon Network. Fans can also look forward to the first “Craig of the Creek” original animated movie set to arrive later this year.



