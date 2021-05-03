CONAN On TBS Set To End On June 24

Conan O'Brien's long-running late-night show on TBS, "CONAN," to end on June 24th, 2021.

The final weeks of shows will include a lineup of special guests as well as an extended hour-long finale with a look back on the past 11 years of this iteration of O'Brien's lengthy late-night career. Post June, O'Brien will turn his focus to his deal with WarnerMedia and development on his new show for HBO Max, which will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format.



O'Brien is the longest serving current late-night talk show host in the U.S., who began his late-night career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over as host of Late Night. His late-night career has since spanned three shows over 28 years as well as four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards. His Emmy award-winning "CONAN: Without Borders"has visited 13 countries and his award-winning podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend" currently has amassed over 185 million downloads since it launched in 2018.



O'Brien also sits at the helm of his production company, Conaco, and Emmy-winning digital brand, Team Coco, through which he's successfully expanded into branded content, live events, merchandise, expertly produced comedy specials and a rapidly flourishing podcast empire.