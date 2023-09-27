CNN Max Launches In An Open Beta In The US Today Offering 24/7 Live News Streaming Feed On Max

CNN Max is part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation and learnings with product features, content offerings and original storytelling.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, launched CNN Max today, a 24/7 streaming news offering now available to users alongside expanded access to News content and CNN Originals. Current Max subscribers can now find this collection of content on the top navigation bar under News Beta, or through the CNN Max hub.

CNN Max is part of an open beta for news that will enable experimentation and learnings with product features, content offerings and original storytelling, all with the input and feedback from the Max community.

This new 24/7 streaming service will bring the immediacy and value of global breaking news with top analysis, context, and reporting across all the biggest stories in the world to the Max streaming audience and enhance the product with the convenience of viewing news at anytime, anywhere, and on your preferred screen.

Featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, the new service will include bespoke programming built specifically for the Max streaming audience along with additional familiar programming featuring the most notable worldwide CNN anchors, correspondents, and contributors. Jim Sciutto will also lead breaking news coverage on the platform in the afternoons.

The schedule for beta launch for Fall 2023 features:

Monday-Friday (ET)
5:00AM-6:00AM -   EARLY START with Kasie Hunt
6:00AM-8:00AM -   CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly
8:00AM-10:00AM - CNN NEWSROOM with Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Acosta
10:00AM-11:00AM - CNN NEWSROOM with Rahel Solomon
11:00AM-12:00PM - State of the Race with Kasie Hunt
12:00PM-1:00PM - One World with Zain Asher & Bianna Golodryga
1:00PM-2:00PM -   Amanpour
2:00PM-3:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Jim Sciutto
3:00PM-4:00PM -   Quest Means Business
4:00PM-6:00PM -    The Lead with Jake Tapper
6:00PM-7:00PM -   THE SITUATION ROOM with Wolf Blitzer
7:00PM-8:00PM -   Erin Burnett OutFront
8:00PM-9:00PM -   Anderson Cooper 360
9:00PM-10:00PM -  The Source with Kaitlan Collins
10:00PM-11:00PM -  CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (Launching Fall 2023)
11:00PM-12:00AM -  Laura Coates Live (Launching Fall 2023)
12:00AM-1:00AM - CNN NEWSROOM with John Vause
1:00AM-2:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with John Vause and Michael Holmes
2:00AM-3:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Rosemary Church and Kim Brunhuber
3:00AM-4:00AM -   CNN Newsroom
4:00AM-5:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo
 
Saturday (ET)
6:00AM-7:00AM -   CNN Original Programming
7:00AM-8:00AM -   CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker
8:00AM-9:00AM -   First of All with Victor Blackwell (Launching Fall 2023)
9:00AM-10:00AM - Smerconish
10:00AM-11:00AM -  The Chris Wallace Show (Launching Fall 2023)
11:00AM-12:00PM - Christiane Amanpour (Launching Fall 2023)
12:00PM-1:00PM - CNN Original Programming
1:00PM-3:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Fredricka Whitfield
3:00PM-4:00PM -    CNN Original Programming
4:00PM-5:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Jim Acosta
5:00PM-6:00PM -   CNN Original Programming
6:00PM-7:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Jim Acosta
7:00PM-12:00AM - CNN Original Programming
12:00AM-3:00AM - CNN NEWSROOM with Michael Holmes
3:00AM-4:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Laila Harrak
4:00AM-6:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Kim Brunhuber
 
Sunday (ET)
6:00AM-7:00AM -   CNN Original Programming
7:00AM-9:00AM -   CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker
9:00AM-10:00AM - STATE OF THE UNION WITH JAKE TAPPER and Dana Bash
10:00AM-11:00AM -  Fareed Zakaria GPS
11:00AM-12:00PM  -  INSIDE POLITICS with Manu Raju
12:00PM-2:00PM - CNN Original Programming
2:00PM-4:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Fredricka Whitfield
4:00PM-5:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Jim Acosta
5:00PM-6:00PM -   CNN Original Programming
6:00PM-7:00PM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Jim Acosta
7:00PM-12:00AM - CNN Original Programming
12:00AM-1:00AM - CNN NEWSROOM with Michael Holmes
1:00AM-2:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Laila Harrak
2:00AM-4:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Rosemary Church
4:00AM-5:00AM -   CNN NEWSROOM with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Subscribers also have expanded access to CNN Originals, and additional News content within CNN Max. This features over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming, including CNN Originals “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” alongside CNN Original Series such as the 13-time Emmy® Award-winning “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Seasons 1-12) and the two-time Emmy® Award winning “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (Seasons 1-2), and the CNN Films’ and Max Original “NAVALNY,” which was honored with an Oscar® for Documentary Feature Film earlier this year. Additionally, users will be able to find this collection of content on the top navigation bar through a News Beta lens.
 



