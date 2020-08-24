CNBC's THE NEWS WITH SHEPARD SMITH Will Premiere Wednesday, September 30

The live, one-hour program will broadcast each weeknight from CNBC’s Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced The News with Shepard Smith will premiere on Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm ET. The live, one-hour program will broadcast each weeknight from CNBC's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. with encore presentations of the newscast airing at 12am ET and 4am ET. Sanford Cannold will serve as Senior Executive Producer and Sally Ramirez will join the network as Executive Producer.

The News with Shepard Smith is CNBC's nightly newscast providing deep, non-partisan coverage and perspective on the day's most important stories. Featuring on-the-ground reporting from around the globe, The News with Shepard Smith will go BEYOND THE HEADLINES to give its viewers sharp context into the world around them in real-time. The program will be punctuated by compelling images and expert guests - all pulled together by Shepard Smith's trademark devotion to speed, accuracy and the trust of his audience.

"The News with Shepard Smith will deliver the day's news that goes well beyond headlines and political punditry," said Dan Colarusso, CNBC's Senior Vice President of Business News. "We are going to tell stories and show images that make sense of an increasingly complicated world."

"In my more than 30 years in journalism, there has never been a better or more critical time to launch a non-partisan, fact-based evening newscast," said Shepard Smith. "From the ongoing pandemic to the election and the economy, the mission of this program is to cover the most important news of the day with depth and clarity. Each night, we will be bold, we will be direct and we will deliver the truth to our viewers."

Shepard Smith joined CNBC in July 2020 and was named CNBC's Chief General News Anchor and Chief Breaking General News Anchor as well as Executive Editor of The News with Shepard Smith. Previously, he served as an anchor for 23 years at Fox News Channel.

An award-winning producer, Cannold has spent more than 19 years at CNBC, most recently serving as the Executive Producer of The Exchange and Power Lunch. Prior to that, he was Executive Producer of CNBC's signature morning program Squawk Box. Cannold has also produced special projects for the network including running the 2016 election night coverage, serving as Executive Producer of CNBC's Republican Presidential Debate in 2011 and working as a producer on long form documentaries including the highly-acclaimed The Age of Wal-Mart. From 2012 to 2014, Cannold spent two years at ABC News where he first served as the Executive Producer of THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS and then as an Executive Producer and Senior Business Editor for the network. He began his television career in New York at WNYW/Fox-5 and received a bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University.

Ramirez is a veteran local news journalist who comes to CNBC from CBS affiliate KHOU in Houston, Texas, where she was Executive News Director. While there, she led a team of more than 100 journalists in one of the most active breaking news and diverse cities in the country. Under her direction, the KHOU team won several prominent journalism awards including the Alfred I. duPont, Edward R. Murrow and The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (Emmy). Prior to that, Ramirez spent 17 years at KGW in Portland, Oregon, most recently serving as Assistant News Director. She began her career as a producer at NBC affiliate KTSM in El Paso, Texas, before moving on to positions at KVOA in Tucson, Arizona, and WRC in Washington, D.C. Ramirez also worked as an executive news producer at WGN in Chicago, Illinois, and as a special projects producer at KCRA in Sacramento, California. She received her bachelor's degree from DePaul University.

