'CMA Fest' Concert Special Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde Coming to ABC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Country Music Association has announced that “CMA Fest,” the Music Event of Summer, will air Tuesday, June 25, at 8/7c on ABC and will stream next day on Hulu. The three-hour primetime concert special, which is set to film in Nashville during the 51st CMA Fest later this week, is hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde.

The CMA Fest television special will feature never-before-seen performances and surprise collaborations from Country Music’s most exciting acts. Performances will be revealed soon.

“CMA Fest” is a production of the Country Music Association, executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter. 2024 marks the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert TV special.

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. The legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 39 international countries. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special on ABC.

About the CMA Foundation

The Country Music Association established the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), in 2011 to leverage strategic partnerships, professional development for qualified music teachers and grant distribution to improve and withstand equitable music education programs for all students nationwide. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the CMA Foundation focuses on providing sustainability, advocacy and accountability within music education by investing in various resources for students, schools and communities.

Photo Credit: Robby Klein/ABC

Comments