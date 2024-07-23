CJ 4DPLEX And Cineplex To Open Three New 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Auditoriums In Canada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CJ 4DPLEX, the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Cineplex, Canada's leading entertainment and media company, announced TODAY three new ScreenX theaters will open this year throughout Canada. The addition of these new locations will bring the total number of Cineplex's ScreenX auditoriums to 20, solidifying the company's position as the leader in this innovative format in Canada. The newest ScreenX auditorium will open at Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP in the fall with THE OTHER TWO locations to be announced.

ScreenX is a revolutionary, multi-projection system that offers a 270-degree viewing experience by expanding the screen image onto the side walls of the theatre. This groundbreaking format allows moviegoers to be fully immersed in the action, creating a unique and unforgettable experience. Some of the Cineplex ScreenX theatres are combined with UltraAVX, Cineplex's upgraded theatre experience that delivers superior picture quality with dynamic surround sound, offering an ultra-premium viewing environment that consistently impresses audiences.

"Since the introduction of Cineplex's first ScreenX theatre in December 2018, our revolutionary and differentiated format has proven to be a high performer in Canada," stated Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX Americas. "We are excited to continue to redefine cinematic entertainment side by side with Cineplex.

"We are excited to expand our ScreenX experience, continuing our ongoing commitment to innovation by offering a wide variety of premium experiences for moviegoers to experience memorable, shared moments with family and friends in larger-than-life formats" said Kevin Watts, Executive Vice President, Exhibition & LBE, Cineplex.

In addition to the growth of ScreenX, Cineplex also offers CJ 4DPLEX's multisensory 4DX theaters. The first 4DX auditorium was opened at Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP in November 2016. Cineplex now operates a total of seven 4DX locations. 4DX incorporates more than 21 different effects including motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects synchronized with the on-screen action.

