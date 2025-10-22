CHICKEN RUN Returning to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of its 25th Anniversary, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures will re-release the stop-motion animated adventure comedy, Chicken Run. Created by the British animation studio Aardman, the film will return to screens across the country on November 9 and November 12, 2025 for a special limited engagement. Advance ticket sales are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Directed by three-time Oscar nominee Peter Lord (The Pirates! Band Misfits, Wat’s Pig) and four-time Academy Award winner Nick Park, Chicken Run was Aardman Animation’s first full-length feature. The story opens with plucky heroine Ginger (Absolutely Fabulous’ Julia Sawalha) doing her best to escape the dire confines of the Tweedy Chicken Farm, though her attempts to flee all come to naught. Her yearning for freedom takes on new urgency, however, after the cruel Mrs. Tweedy (Oscar nominee Miranda Richardson) decides to phase out her egg operation in favor of making meat pies. The move spells certain doom for Ginger and the other members of her flock.

It’s just then that an unlikely hero appears in the form of Rocky the Flying Rooster (Oscar winner Mel Gibson). The American daredevil seems perfectly poised to teach Ginger and friends how to take to the skies, but there’s just one problem: Rocky’s aerial skills aren’t quite as impressive as they’re made out to be. With no other choice, the resourceful birds are forced to use their wits to avoid winding up on a dinner plate—if they’re lucky, they might even manage to find happiness in greener pastures far away.

Originally presented by DreamWorks Pictures in association with Pathé International, Chicken Run was released on Jun 21, 2000, and grossed more than $100 million in NORTH AMERICA and $225 million worldwide. The film would go on to win the Critics’ Choice award for Best Animated Feature and, among its many accolades, the film received a pair of BAFTA Award nominations: as producers, Lord, Park and David Sproxton were nominated for the 2001 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film, while Paddy Eason, Mark Nelmes, and Dave Alex Riddett earned a nomination for Best Achievement in Special Visual Effects. The movie recently spawned a sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget in 2023.

Check out the new poster below: