CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
Eight new episodes of Chicago Party Aunt will premiere on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Eight new episodes of Chicago Party Aunt will premiere on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Diane Dunbrowski has been the life of the party in her beloved hometown since the 1980's and has no plans on giving up the reins anytime soon. What she lacks in adulting skills, she makes up for with her heart of gold and stubbornly loyal determination to her family and friends.
Still, it's clear Diane needs to adapt to the rapidly changing world around her unless she wants to become a relic of the past like her favorite Spuds McKenzie poster. Luckily her favorite (and only) nephew, Daniel, defers going to college and decides to ditch the suburbs and live with his aunt in the big city.
She is Daniel's blue-collar fairy godmother, ready to show him a good time, and he is her guide through the often treacherous perils of modernity that is shifting beneath her on a daily basis.
Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party their brains out in the best damn city in the world.
The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O'Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, KATIE Rich, And Chris Witaske.
Chicago Party Aunt is created by Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz, and KATIE Rich. Witaske, Barinholtz, Rich, Ike Barinholtz and Dave Stassen, Will Gluck and Richie Schwartz, and Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina and Matt Craig serve as executive producers. Chicago Party Aunt is animated by Titmouse.
