CHERNOBYL's Emily Watson to Star in ITV's New Psychological Thriller TOO CLOSE

ITV commissions psychological thriller, Too Close, starring Emily Watson and produced by Snowed-In Productions

"How could a woman do what she did? I'm going to get inside that head of hers. She's going to tell me everything. No games."

ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill, has commissioned Too Close, a psychological thriller starring Emily Watson as a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can't remember a thing.

Written by actress and author, Clara Salaman and produced by Snowed-In Productions in association with all3media international, Too Close, is a three-part drama based on the novel of the same title under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

The mini series is the powerful story of how two women become dangerously close when fate forces them together.

Dedicated forensic psychiatrist, Dr Emma Robinson is not easily shocked. She's worked with her fair share of high security patients. Then she's sent to assess Connie for trial.

Connie has a searing insight into Emma's deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

Can Emma find out what happened on the night of the crime? Or what happened to turn Connie into a monster? She tries to understand Connie, and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth behind the madness and learn what triggered Connie's despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead.

Founded in 2014, Snowed-In Productions is a sister company of Bronte Film and Television. With a remit to develop and produce beautifully crafted and emotionally compelling stories that will endure, Snowed-In's Head of Drama, Ruth Kenley-Letts (The Casual Vacancy, Mrs Wilson, The Strike Series) will executive produce the mini series. Leading independent distributor, all3media international, will be responsible for overseas sales of the drama.

Commented Ruth Kenley-Letts: "Working with Clara Salaman on this adaption of her novel has been a joy. She is a bright new talent to screenwriting and it is a testament to her writing that Emily Watson, one of our finest and most accomplished actors, has signed up to play the part of 'Emma'. Clara's scripts are consistently gripping, with three compelling and brilliantly realised women at their heart. I can't wait to work with Polly Hill and ITV to bring them to life."

Too Close has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama Polly Hill.

Commented Polly Hill: "Too Close is a brilliant script where you are never sure who has the power - the psychologist or her patient, or whether Connie is the monster she's portrayed as. I'm delighted that Emily Watson is going to play Emma, who will be phenomenal and I'm looking forward to working with Ruth Kenley-Letts and the team at Snowed-In Productions to bring this fantastic adaptation to ITV."





