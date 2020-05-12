CENTER STAGE TV Adaptation in the Works at Sony Pictures TV

Sony Pictures Television has announced a follow-up series to the cult film Center Stage. The series hails from Sweet/Vicious creator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Laurence Mark, producer of the 2000 movie and its two sequels, and Temple Hill Entertainment, according to Deadline.

The series will be written by Robinson and will be a continuation of the original film set today within the highly competitive world of dance. It follows a new, inclusive class of dancers as they work to stay at the academy and clash against the traditional students and style the ABA is known for. Ballet has always been a conformist world, but with Cooper Nielson now at the helm of the ABA and the ABC, change is on the horizon in more ways than one.

As of now, no actors are attached to the series, which is still in development.

The 2000 film centers on a group of young dancers from various backgrounds who enroll at the fictitious American Ballet Academy in New York City. It explores the issues and difficulties in the world of professional dance, and how each individual copes with the stresses.

Read the original article on Deadline.





