CENTER STAGE Countdown Special to Air Ahead of THE CMA AWARDS

On the eve of the CMA Awards, Country Music’s Biggest Night, the stars will come together to take viewers on a journey through Nashville’s stages, from the neon-lit bars of Broadway to the hallowed circle of the Grand Ole Opry, in a primetime special hosted by country music star Luke Bryan. “Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20” will air Tuesday, November. 18 (10:07-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The one-hour special will feature Billboard’s No. 1 Country Artist of the 21st Century, Kenny Chesney, who brings cameras back to Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway to revisit the venues where he first performed as a young man. Chesney will also discuss his new book, “Heart Life Music,” in an interview about his life and musical journey.

Country music stars Lauren Alaina, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Russell Dickerson will gather to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the most historic stage in Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry, sharing personal memories and exclusive behind-the-scenes stories of performing in the iconic circle that launched the careers of country music’s greatest legends.

“Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20” also explores this year’s CMA Award-nominated Musical Event of the Year collaborations, featuring this year’s most buzzed about pairings, including Blake Shelton with Post Malone, Carrie Underwood with Cody Johnson and Ella Langley with Riley Green. Additional appearances include Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban.

“The 59th Annual CMA Awards” broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and is available next day on Hulu. Find out who's performing here.