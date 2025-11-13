Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, & More Join CMA Awards Performances Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, and Chris Stapleton join the growing list of performers for this year’s CMA Awards. Hosted by Lainey Wilson, Country Music’s Biggest Night™ broadcasts live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Wednesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and is available the next day on Hulu.

CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini is set to debut her brand-new song, “I Sit In Parks,” while Brandi Carlile hits the CMA stage for a performance. Four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Kenny Chesney will mark his 2025 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame with a special performance celebrating his career milestone.

Reigning CMA Musical Event of the Year winner and four-time nominee this year, Riley Green will bring a captivating performance of his hit “Worst Way” while Patty Loveless will also take the stage. Old Dominion, seven-time reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners and nominees in the category again this year, will perform a medley of their hits “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key” and “Snapback.”

Fellow CMA Vocal Group of the Year nominees this year The Red Clay Strays will deliver a performance of their song “People Hatin’.” Reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and three-time nominee this year, Chris Stapleton will take the stage for a performance of “Bad As I Used To Be” from “F1: The Movie.” The collaborations continue as CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Miranda Lambert joins Chris Stapleton for a must-see performance of their duet “A Song To Sing.”

Additional performers already announced include BigXThaPlug, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Presenters for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” will be announced soon. Tickets for “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” are on sale now here.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA’s Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA’s television portfolio alongside “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

Kelsea Ballerini Photo Credit: Catherine Powell

Brandi Carlile Photo Credit: Collier Schorr