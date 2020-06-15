CBS to Broadcast the BET AWARDS; Announces Nominations
Today, BET announces The "BET Awards" 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year's nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The "BET AWARDS" 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT).
Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including 'Best Male Hip Hop Artist,' 'Video of the Year,' and two nods for both 'Best Collaboration' and 'Viewer's Choice' for his features alongside Chris Brown (No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).
Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include 'Best Female Hip Hop,' 'Best Collaboration,' 'Video of the Year,' 'Album of the Year,' and 'Viewer's Choice Award.' Roddy Ricch's nods include 'Best Male Hip Hop,' 'Video of the Year,' 'Best New Artist,' 'Album of the Year,' and 'Viewer's Choice Award.' Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each.
In its twentieth year, the "BET AWARDS" continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience - celebrating Black music's present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The "BET Awards" 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9pm BST, France on June 30th at 8:45pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9pm KST.
The complete list of nominees for The "BET AWARDS" 2020 are:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JHENE AIKO
KEHLANI
LIZZO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
JACQUEES
KHALID
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GROUP
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
GRISELDA
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
BEST COLLABORATION
|
Chris Brown FT. DRAKE
|
NO GUIDANCE
|
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & John Legend
|
HIGHER
|
FUTURE FT. DRAKE
|
LIFE IS GOOD
|
H.E.R. FT. YG
|
SLIDE
|
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. Nicki Minaj & TY DOLLA $IGN
|
HOT GIRL SUMMER
|
WALE FT. JEREMIH
|
ON CHILL
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
SAWEETIE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
|
Chris Brown FT. DRAKE
|
NO GUIDANCE
|
DABABY
|
BOP
|
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & John Legend
|
HIGHER
|
DOJA CAT
|
SAY SO
|
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. Nicki Minaj & TY DOLLA $IGN
|
HOT GIRL SUMMER
|
RODDY RICCH
|
THE BOX
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
EIF RIVERA
TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
BEST NEW ARTIST
DANILEIGH
LIL NAS X
POP SMOKE
RODDY RICCH
SUMMER WALKERYBN CORDAE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
|
CUZ I LOVE YOU
|
LIZZO
|
FEVER
|
MEGAN THEE STALLION
|
HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM
|
BEYONCÉ
|
I USED TO KNOW HER
|
H.E.R.
|
KIRK
|
DABABY
|
PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL
|
RODDY RICCH
DR. Bobby Jones BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
|
FRED HAMMOND
|
ALRIGHT
|
JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ
|
I MADE IT OUT
|
FOLLOW GOD
|
JUST FOR ME
|
PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY
|
ALL IN HIS PLAN
|
THE CLARK SISTERS
|
VICTORY
BEST ACTRESS
ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
OMARI HARDWICK
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX HIBBERT
ASANTE BLACKK
JAHI DI'ALLO WINSTON
MARSAI MARTIN
BEST MOVIE
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
HARRIET
HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
JUST MERCY
QUEEN & SLIM
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
AJEÉ WILSON
CLARESSA SHIELDS
COCO GAUFF
NAOMI OSAKA
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
KAWHI LEONARD
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
PATRICK MAHOMES II
STEPHEN CURRY
BET HER AWARD
|
UNDERDOG
|
BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN
|
BROWN SKIN GIRL
|
CIARA FT. Lupita Nyong'o, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA
|
MELANIN
|
LAYTON GREENE
|
I CHOOSE
|
LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT
|
TEMPO
|
RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON
|
AFENI
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
|
Chris Brown FT. DRAKE
|
NO GUIDANCE
|
DABABY
|
BOP
|
FUTURE FT. DRAKE
|
LIFE IS GOOD
|
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. Nicki Minaj
|
HOT GIRL SUMMER
|
RODDY RICCH
|
THE BOX
|
THE WEEKND
|
HEARTLESS
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
INNOSS'B (DRC)
SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
DAVE (U.K.)
STORMZY (U.K.)
NINHO (FRANCE)
S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
VIEWERS' CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
CELESTE (U.K.)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
HATIK (FRANCE)
STACY (FRANCE)
Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET and Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment serves as Executive Producers for The "BET Awards" 2020 broadcast special.
For the latest The "BET AWARDS" 2020 news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.