CBS Studios Announces New Five-Year Overall Deal with Robert and Michelle King

The creatively acclaimed and award winning writer/producer team Robert and Michelle KING have signed a new five-year overall producing deal with CBS Studios under their KING Size Productions banner. As part of the agreement, CBS will have exclusive rights to produce content created by THE KINGS across all platforms. Liz Glotzer continues to serve as president of KING Size Productions.

The Kings are among the premiere storytellers in television with inventive and compelling shows that have become signature series for broadcast, cable, pay cable and streaming platforms. In their new deal, they will continue to guide the highly successful THE GOOD FIGHT and EVIL for Paramount+ and THE BITE for Spectrum. The pair co-created and serve as showrunners and executive producers for all three series. They also executive produced the SHOWTIME limited series YOUR HONOR starring Bryan Cranston.

"Robert and Michelle represent an elite class of producers who consistently deliver intelligent, provocative and acclaimed series across all platforms," said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS. "Their stories are brilliant, the characters are memorable and the productions always have a sharp, premium visual style. The King's contributions to CBS are significant and this ongoing partnership is a major source of pride for our company."

"Michelle and Robert have been integral to our success as a studio for more than a decade. We are continually bowled over by their ability to invent new forms of storytelling and their uncanny knack of being prescient and relatable while holding a mirror up to culture," said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. "Their series have all been landmark, genre-busting shows, widely recognized among television's best. They are simply extraordinary, and we are so proud and honored to be continuing our partnership."

"We've been part of the CBS family for over a decade and couldn't be more thrilled to continue the relationship," said Robert and Michelle King. "George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and his team have been the most supportive, thoughtful partners imaginable. We look forward to many more shows for many more years."

The Kings have been creative collaborators for over 20 years and married for almost 35 years. In addition to their current successes detailed above, the pair created the highly successful "The Good Wife" for CBS. They also created "BrainDead" for the Network starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aaron Tveit and Danny Pino (2016), and "In Justice," starring Kyle MacLachlan and Jason O'Mara (2006).

Prior to their work in television, Michelle KING worked in development at various studios and production companies, while Robert wrote a dozen produced feature films, including the mountain-climbing action feature "Vertical Limit," starring Chris O'Donnell, and "Red Corner," starring Richard Gere.

The Kings have been honored by their peers from the American Film Institute, the Writers Guild of America and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, as well as the Television Critics Association. In addition to creative recognition, THE KINGS were awarded the Sidney Lumet Award for Integrity in Entertainment, the Humanitas Prize and the prestigious Peabody Award.

Glotzer is president of KING Size Productions. Since joining the company, she has executive produced THE GOOD FIGHT, for Paramount+, which is going into its fifth season. Also, Glotzer serves as executive producer on EVIL for Paramount+, YOUR HONOR for SHOWTIME, THE BITE for Spectrum and "Castle Rock" for Hulu. Prior to her role at KING Size, Glotzer was president of CASTLE ROCK Entertainment, which she joined at its inception. CASTLE ROCK produced over 75 films, including "When Harry Met Sally," "Misery," "Best in Show," "Miss Congeniality," "The Green Mile" and "Michael Clayton." In addition to supervising all aspects of production and development for Castle Rock, Glotzer produced feature films including "The Shawshank Redemption," "Fracture," "Bernie," "Music and Lyrics," "Friends with Benefits," "Before Midnight" and "The Mist." Also, she produced the Broadway production of "Misery," starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Annie Wilkes.

Robert and Michelle KING are represented by UTA and Jon Moonves, Jeff Finkelstein & Jean Tanaka at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.