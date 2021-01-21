CBS Sports Announces Extensive Coverage of Super Bowl LV

CBS Sports is set to broadcast its 21st Super Bowl, the most of any Network, with its coverage from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. for Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7. Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 PM, ET with the pregame shows beginning at 11:30 AM, ET.

For the second time as an announce team, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the Super Bowl, along with reporters Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn and Jay Feely and Rules Analyst Gene Steratore.

Today, the Network announces its programming lineup for Super Bowl Sunday, highlighted by five hours of live pregame coverage from THE SUPER BOWL TODAY and THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS), the broadcast of Super Bowl LV, and SUPER BOWL TODAY POSTGAME on CBS Sports Network following the game.

CBS Sports' extensive coverage of Super Bowl LV will begin at 11:30 AM, ET. The full schedule is as follows:

In addition to television availability, SUPER BOWL LV will be available to be streamed digitally across devices on CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, via CBS All Access, and on mobile via the participating teams' mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties.

James Brown will anchor CBS Sports' Super Bowl pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for Super Bowl LV, hosting the Super Bowl for a record setting 10th time.

THE SUPER BOWL TODAY, from 2:00-6:00 PM, ET, will originate live from Raymond James Stadium. Brown, Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson, along with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, will provide commentary previewing all the football and excitement leading up to kickoff. NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, reporters Wolfson and Washburn, Steratore and contributor Jim Rome also will cover the pregame activities. Other guests will be announced at a later date.

THE SUPER BOWL TODAY will be produced by Drew Kaliski and directed by Bob Matina.

For the second time, CBS' Super Bowl Sunday coverage will kick off with THAT OTHER PREGAME SHOW (TOPS) featuring CBS Sports Network's Amy Trask, London Fletcher, Jonathan Jones, Kyle Long and host Adam Schein, beginning at 11:30 AM, ET, as they preview the teams, players and storylines surrounding Super Bowl LV.

Two years ago for Super Bowl LIII, Producer Deb Gelman and Director Linda Malino made history as the first women to produce and direct a Super Bowl pregame show. They will again serve in the same roles in Tampa for TOPS.

ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL, which follows at 12:00 PM, ET, is NFL Films' annual look back at the greatest sights and sounds of this most unique 2020 NFL season. Culled by NFL Films producers, the one-hour special will feature the best of nearly 125 players and coaches wired for sound, focusing on the most exciting moments and the best teams on the journey to Tampa for Super Bowl LV. Original orchestral music was once again used in producing the show. ROAD TO THE SUPER BOWL debuted following the 1969 season.

TONY GOES TO THE SUPER BOWL airs at 1:00 PM, ET. NFL ON CBS lead analyst Tony Romo makes his way to Tampa to cover his second Super Bowl for CBS as legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson share their memories of the big game with him and discuss what defines greatness. Ellis Williams is the producer. Pete Radovich and Steve Karasik serve as coordinating producers.

The SUPER BOWL ON CBS KICK-OFF SHOW at 6:00 PM, ET rounds out the Network's lead-up to kick-off featuring pregame musical performances, the singing of the National Anthem by Grammy Award-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan; and America the Beautiful by Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R., the coin toss and team introductions.