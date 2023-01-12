Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season

GHOSTS airs Thursdays (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Jan. 12, 2023  

CBS announced TODAY that it has renewed the broadcast and streaming hit comedy GHOSTS for the 2023-2024 broadcast season.

In its second season, GHOSTS moved from 9:00 PM to its current 8:30 PM timeslot on Thursday nights and grew its audience to an average of 9.15 million viewers, up +15% from its premiere season, improving in its time period +61% and ranking as television's top comedy in seven-day playback with +2.5 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, GHOSTS viewership is over 11.5 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms, and it ranks as both the #1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS' most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE).

"This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations. From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our GHOSTS even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season."

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios).

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format "Ghosts."

A new episode is available this evening.



