CBS News to Mark 18th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks with Multiplatform Reporting and Newsmaker Interviews

CBS News will mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with incisive, emotional multiplatform reporting and newsmaker interviews to be broadcast on television, online and on radio, Sept. 11.



Coverage of the anniversary will be featured on CBS THIS MORNING, the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL, CBSN, the Network's 24/7 digital news service, CBS News Radio and CBS News.com.



The CBS News coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, anniversary will include:

CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM, ET) will air a report from Adriana Diaz on the students of Stuyvesant High School, who were in class just blocks away when the first hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center. Diaz was a student at the school that morning and talks with classmates about the impact the attacks had on their lives in the years that followed.

CBS THIS MORNING will broadcast a moment of silence from the site of the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum, signaling the first plane hitting the World Trade Center.

The CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL (6:30-7:00 PM, ET) will feature O'Donnell's interviews with the families of military members who died fighting in Afghanistan following 9/11 as well as two combat veterans of the war. She talks with them against the backdrop of a now-canceled "secret summit" between President Donald Trump and members of the Taliban, the group that harbored al-Qaeda operatives behind the terrorist attacks.

CBSN at 8:00 PM, ET on Wednesday will present a 30-minute special extended conversation between O'Donnell and former Secretaries of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, Jeh Johnson and Janet Napolitano about homeland security today, current security threats and how the Trump administration is handling homeland security.

CBSN and CBS News Radio will present the reading of the victims' names ceremony from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.

CBS Newspath, the division's affiliate news service, will provide stations with live coverage of the memorial ceremonies in New York, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pa.





