CBS Nabs New Comedy WE THE JURY

Deadline reports that Dana Klein and Stephanie Darrow's upcoming comedy "We The Jury" will be developed by CBS.

On We The Jury, a group of jurors are sequestered together until they all agree on a verdict....and they can't even agree on lunch.

Klein and Darrow wrote the script and executive produce.

Klein wrote on "Friends," and created "Friends With Better Lives." Darrow started her career writing on "Friends with Better Lives," and also wrote on "9JKL."

Read the original story on Deadline.





