CBS Drama THE NEVER GAME Renamed to TRACKER

Mar. 15, 2023  

CBS announced TODAY that the new drama series starring and executive produced by Justin Hartley, previously known as THE NEVER GAME, has been retitled TRACKER.

TRACKER features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise and Fiona Rene also star. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

TRACKER is produced by 20th Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham are executive producing for 20th Television. Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters.

TRACKER premiere date to be announced in the coming months. Watch a preview here:



