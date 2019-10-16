CBS All Access Renews WHY WOMEN KILL For Second Season

CBS All Access, CBS' subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced the renewal of its original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL for a second season. The first nine episodes of the darkly comedic drama created by Marc Cherry ("Desperate Housewives," "Devious Maids") are currently available to stream exclusively on CBS All Access. WHY WOMEN KILL's season finale will drop on Thursday, Oct. 17.

"WHY WOMEN KILL has had a phenomenal first season," said Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content, CBS All Access. "Under the creative direction of Marc Cherry and the incredible performances of the cast, the series has become one of our most streamed original series. We look forward to bringing fans even more of this wonderfully soapy dramedy in its second season and can't wait to see what themes Marc explores next."

WHY WOMEN KILL examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not. The first season of WHY WOMEN KILL details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Season two will follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal.

The first season of WHY WOMEN KILL stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast includes Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer; Francie Calfo; Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; and Marc Webb.





Related Articles View More TV Stories