CBS All Access Launches Children's Programming

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today began its rollout of children's programming. The service also announced today that a library of Nickelodeon programming will be available to subscribers, starting with select titles in January.

Subscribers can now stream CBS All Access' original children's series including new seasons of CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS and the new DANGER MOUSE, as well as library programming including the original DANGER MOUSE and hits like BOB THE BUILDER, INSPECTOR GADGET, MADELINE, HEATHCLIFF, and THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON BEAR. CBS All Access' library of children's programming will grow to more than 1,000 episodes as additional series are added over the coming weeks.

"Bringing children's programming to CBS ALL ACCESS is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well," said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive. "We're bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children's programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon."

All CBS ALL ACCESS children's programming will be available commercial-free. At launch, parental pin controls will be available across the following platforms: CBS.com, the CBS app for iOS and Android, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV*, Roku and Xbox One. Parental controls will be available across additional connected TV platforms in the near future.

CBS ALL ACCESS first announced plans to launch children's programming on the service in August, teaming up with WildBrain (formerly DHX Media) and Boat Rocker Studios to license the service's first two original children's series, WildBrain's CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, and Boat Rocker's new DANGER MOUSE, produced with BBC Children's Productions, as well as more than 1,000 episodes of library programming including the classic original DANGER MOUSE series from Boat Rocker Studios and titles from WildBrain like the classic INSPECTOR GADGET, THE ADVENTURES OF PADDINGTON BEAR, MADELINE and HEATHCLIFF.

*Apple TV 4th generation and newer devices





