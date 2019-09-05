CATCHPOINT Game Show Will Return to BBC One in 2020

Catchpoint, a Possessed and 12 Yard co-production, will return to BBC One in 2020.

The series is the very first physical game show where contestants need quick reflexes and brains in order to win a cash prize in the ultimate battle of brains and balls.

Following a successful debut series which aired earlier in 2019, the family-friendly game show that combines physical fun with a new and exciting question mechanic will once again be hosted by TV Presenter and Comedian Paddy McGuinness.

Paddy McGuinness says: "Series one was a blast with some cracking contestants and I'm looking forward to getting caught up in the excitement once again."

Zoë Tait, Executive Producer, says: "We're delighted to be making a second series of Catchpoint and are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Paddy again on such a lively Saturday night show."

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, says: "Catchpoint combines quick wits and even quicker reflexes, MAKING IT a unique treat for the whole family to enjoy."

Catchpoint is a co-production by Possessed and 12 Yard, both part of ITV Studios. It has been commissioned for BBC One by Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning. The Executive Producers are Glenn Hugill for Possessed and Zoë Tait for 12 Yard. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kalpna Patel-Knight.

Further broadcast information regarding the second series of Catchpoint will be confirmed in due course.





