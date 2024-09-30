¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! Documentary Streaming Date Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sweet Relief in association with MTV Documentary Films’ ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! premieres on Paramount+ on Wednesday, October 2nd. The film had an extended nationwide theatrical run after winning the Audience Award at the Tribeca Festival and screening at the Telluride Film Festival.

From the producers of the Emmy®-nominated 6 Days to Air, ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! tracks the rise, fall and revival of the beloved Colorado landmark Casa Bonita by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Casa Bonita opened in 1974 in an unassuming strip mall. The massive “Disneyland of Mexican restaurants” is an Old West and Acapulco-inspired fever dream made famous by its indoor waterfall, cliff divers, and haunted caves. The restaurant was featured in a classic 2003 episode of South Park.

When Trey and Matt learn that Casa Bonita might close its doors for good, they attempt to preserve a crumbling piece of their childhood and Denver history.

¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! is directed by Arthur Bradford, produced by Jennifer Ollman. P.H. O’Brien is Director of Photography. Chad Beck (ACE), Devin Concannon and Paul Frost are editors, Bradford and Keith Pizzi are executive producers. Afshin Beyzaee and Vernon Chatman are co-executive producers.

About Casa Bonita:

Casa Bonita is an iconic Mexican-themed restaurant and entertainment mecca in Lakewood, Colorado. Known as the Greatest Restaurant in the WorldTM, the category-defining concept is an incomparable experience that features dining in the midst of a 30-foot-tall indoor waterfall, cliff divers, puppeteers, magicians, and a mystical cast of characters. Casa Bonita celebrated its 50th anniversary shortly after its soft re-opening in May 2023. Since then, Casa has served over 400,000 people and has continued to embrace the Denver community, as well as its growing global fan-base.

