Busy Philipps Joins Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles in GIRLS5EVA

The series hails from Tina Fey.

Busy Philipps will star opposite René Elise Goldsberry and Sarah Bareilles in "Girls5Eva," a new series hailing from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

On Girls5eva, a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper and its members reunite to give their Pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

Philipps plays Summer, the most bubbly, but least talented member of the group. Summer is described as a Real Housewives reject in yoga pants living in a New Jersey McMansion.

Goldsberry and Bareilles play additional members of the girl band.

Philipps is best known for her on screen roles in "Vice Principals," "Cougar Town," "Freaks and Geeks," and "Dawson's Creek."

