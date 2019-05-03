Broadway's Judy McLane to Attend Cannes with Short Film HIDING IN DAYLIGHT

WOW FILMS and ASD Media & Entertainment are pleased to announce that their short film, HIDING IN DAYLIGHT, has been selected to screen at the prestigious American Pavilion Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the world renowned Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019. The New York theater scene is well represented in this film with stars Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Jim Newman (Hands on a Hard Body), Julee Cerda (Children of a Lesser God), and Gary Hilborn (Sweet, Sweet Spirit).

Directed by first-time director Cheryl Allison (who has performed on Broadway, Regional Theatre, and TV), and written and co-produced by Gregory G. Allen, the 15-minute film depicts the inequalities of the LGBTQ community in America after a gay purge.

"I am elated and honored to represent this relevant and stirring film that is bringing consciousness to an undeniable dilemma in the LGBTQ community," says actress Judy McLane.

McLane will be attending the festival on the French Riviera along with Allison and Allen. The film is one of 29 finalists chosen out of hundreds of submissions to screen at the elite showcase. HIDING IN DAYLIGHT premiered at the Oxford Film Festival in February and most recently screened at the USA Film Festival in Dallas, Texas and the Newport Beach Film Festival in California. The award-winning film received the Award of Excellence for LGBTQ Film, Direction, and Scriptwriting at the IndieFEST Film Awards and the Audience Favorite Award at Wicked Queer Film Festival in Boston.

"Although our film is fiction, it is a brutal reality for many in the LGBTQ community," says director Cheryl Allison. "After seeing HIDING IN DAYLIGHT, it is my hope that audiences will realize the cost of complacency and feel motivated to speak up and take action against the ongoing discrimination toward our community. As an out and proud lesbian, I am honored to have made my directorial debut about such important subject matter that hits very close to home."

The producers believe the 50th Anniversary year of the Stonewall Riots is a perfect time to release a film that continues the fight for LGBTQ equality. While many strides have been made in the LGBTQ community, numerous setbacks have occurred around the globe that highlight the fact that lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgendered members of our society are once again caught in the midst of a battle.

"I felt I had to write this story as a wake-up call to those who believe everything is good in the LGBTQ community," says screenwriter and co-producer, Gregory G. Allen. "I am most excited when I hear those outside the community speaking at festivals about how our film makes them feel -- how something like this could actually happen, and that they question what they can do now to stop it from occurring."

HIDING IN DAYLIGHT is co-produced by Cheryl Allison and Carina Rush of WOW FILMS along with Gregory G. Allen of ASD Media. Jeff Turick is the director of photography. For more information about the film as well as upcoming screenings, visit www.hidingindaylight.com.





