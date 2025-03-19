Brett Goldstein Sets New HBO Comedy Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original comedy special Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life will debut this April on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Goldstein, the star and executive producer, said “I’m so excited to do my first special, not on TV but on HBf**kingO!”

The special is performed, written, and executive produced by Brett Goldstein, directed and executive produced by Jeff Tomsic, and executive produced by Matthew Vaughn and Molly Mandel.

Goldstein will next star as the lead opposite Imogen Poots in the film “All of You” for which he also produced and co-wrote. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ later this year, the humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama first had its acclaimed world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival followed by the BFI London Film Festival.

He is currently in production on his leading role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the irreverent romantic comedy, “Office Romance,” which he also produced and co-wrote with Joe Kelly. He has further wrapped production on the latest drama from acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, “At the Sea,” alongside Amy Adams and Murray Bartlett. Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the Apple TV+ cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence; the acclaimed series was recently renewed for a third season.

This follows his Emmy award-winning performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ record-breaking series “Ted Lasso” for which he is also a co-executive producer and writer on. Goldstein is coming off the heels of headlining his first-ever standup comedy tour, “The Second Best Night of Your Life,” which sold out venues across the US and Canada with multiple night runs. The tour de force also hosts the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, “Films to Be Buried With,” which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them. He has no time for dinner.

