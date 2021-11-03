Breaking Glass Pictures to Release ISAAC in November

Breaking Glass Pictures is set to release Isaac, the multi-award-winning directorial debut from directors Angeles Hernandez and David Matamoros, on November 16.

Based on the Spanish stage play ""El día que nació Isaac" by Antonio Hernández, Isaac follows two childhood friends, Denis and Nacho, meet again years after having an intense relationship as teenagers. Nacho and his wife Marta are attempting to get pregnant without success, while Denis and his wife Carmen are struggling to fund their dream restaurant. When Denis offers his partner as a surrogate for Nacho and Marta, the two couples have to deal with secrets that were buried deep inside long ago.

"We believe North American audiences will find Isaac to be an intriguing, and very honest, story", said Hernandez "Four characters, all so different, getting messed up in their daily lives, when the simple solution to their issues is to accept who they are and live their own dreams. Not not somebody else's. We are thrilled that our film will reach an audience and we truly hope that it touches somebody's heart and makes them think "I should put myself first".If that happens, our purpose with this movie will be complete".

Isaac stars Iván Sánchez alongside Pepe Ocio, both of whom star in Netflix's You Cannot Hide and High Seas respectively, Erika Bleda, and Maria Ribera. The has had a healthy festival life, winning numerous awards, including Best Actor and Best Director at the Puerto Vallarta Festival, Special Jury Mention for Narrative Feature at OUTshine Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Feature Film at the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

"The steps we take in life, the decisions we make, the roads we transit believing that a brighter day will come, sometimes lead to the unexpected", said Matamoros. "Isaac is about building your own destiny and not what other people has dreamt what your destiny should be".

Isaac will be released November 16 on iTunes/Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Vimeo, and through local cable & satellite providers, and on DVD.