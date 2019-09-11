Breaking Glass Enters The Cage With Danny Trejo In BARE KNUCKLE BRAWLER

Breaking Glass Pictures is proud to announce the North American release of the MMA Centric action-thriller BARE KNUCKLE BRAWLER. Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film in August in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and Caterina Scrivano, VP of Sales & Marketing of IndustryWorks Studio, Inc. BARE KNUCKLE BRAWLER will arrive on DVD & VOD on November 5, platforms include iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, PlayStation, Xbox, Vudu, FandangoNOW, and through local cable & satellite providers.

An exciting action crime film that revolves around the world of martial arts is a throwback to the action movies of the 80's are early 90's, BARE KNUCKLE BRAWLER stars genre veteran Danny Trejo ("Machete", "From Dusk Till Dawn") alongside martial arts film legend Martin Kove ("The Karate Kid", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood") alongside his son Jesse Kove, two-time martial arts Hall of Famer Peter Passaro, and Deborah Twiss ("A Cry from Within") to complete the compelling cast of characters.

"We are proud to be in the fighter's corner for Bare Knuckle Brawler", said Wolff. This is a fight fan film - the acting is great, especially from Danny Trejo and Martin Kove, and the fight scenes are even better."

"We're very excited to have the team at Breaking Glass releasing Bare Knuckle Brawler this November", said Scrivano. "Bare Knuckle Brawler is more than just a fight film, although it will definitely satisfy any martial arts or MMA fan, it also holds a strong family story of family unit, loss and loyalty that brings it all together."

While investigating the mysterious deaths of two fighters, undercover police officer Joey Calderon is murdered. His loose cannon brother Steve returns home, desperate for answers and hungry for revenge. As he makes his way through the underground world of no-holds-barred bare-knuckle fighting run by the Mereta crime family, Steve learns there is only one rule to find his brother's killer and stay alive: there are no rules.

"We are excited to bring this throwback action thriller across North America", said director Joe Gawalis"We hope to give audiences the type of experience they would have had watching the classic fight films of the 80's and early 90s "





