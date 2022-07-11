BravoCon Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, July 15

BravoCon three-day tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 12PM ET/9AM PT, available here. Experiences range from General Admission to VIP and SVIP.

BravoCon will return bigger than ever, with more than 100 Bravolebrities confirmed to attend the larger-than-life, three-day weekend. Featuring more than 60 live events, BravoCon will celebrate the network's top series including the "Below Deck" franchise, "Family Karma," "Married to Medicine," "Million Dollar Listing," "Southern Charm," "Summer House," "The Real Housewives" franchise, "Vanderpump Rules" and "Winter House." Check out who's confirmed to attend so far here, with more Bravolebrities to be announced soon.

BravoCon's star-studded events, exclusive panels and interactive experiences will take place from Friday, October 14 - Sunday, October 16 at the Javits Center (429 11th Avenue) in New York City. Lay's and State Farm® will return to BravoCon.

"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" will host five episodes during the packed three-day weekend, including the first-ever WWHL Presents: Andy's Legends Ball - a night that honors the most iconic, jaw-dropping moments and talent throughout Bravo history! "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" shows will film at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street).

This year, Bravo will deliver even more exclusive iconic Bravolebrity celebrations including a massive Bravo Bazaar shopping experience - double in size to its predecessor, intimate VIP talent experiences, brand-new immersive activations, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Back by popular demand, BravoCon will also feature various cast & executive producer panels from Bravo's biggest shows, interactive photo opportunities, and exclusive sneak-peek screenings of upcoming highly anticipated series.

