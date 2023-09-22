BravoCon Reveals Full Lineup Including Fan-Voted Awards Show

Bravo announced TODAY the full programming schedule for BravoCon 2023, taking place Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. This year’s presenting sponsors include Lay’s® and State Farm®. To view the full schedule, visit Click Here or download the official BravoCon 2023 app in Apple and Google Play stores.

Andy Cohen will also host five special episodes of “BravoCon LIVE with Andy Cohen!” at The Paris Theater including a first-of-its-kind awards show, The Bravos – a night of glitz and glamour honoring Bravo’s most iconic stars and unforgettable awards. A full list of categories and nominees are forthcoming, along with details on how fans can vote for their favorite Bravolebrities beginning Oct. 5.

Bravoholics everywhere are guaranteed to hit the jackpot as the fandom event of the year will showcase fresh, engaging experiences, spicy panel conversations, branded giveaways – that would not be made possible without brand partnerships, and much more, all weekend long.

Plus, for the second year in a row, Lay’s® and State Farm® will return to BravoCon as presenting sponsors, further elevating the fan experience and bringing to life interactive, custom build-outs, surprise Bravolebrity moments, and can’t miss content across platforms.

Additionally, VIP ticketholders can experience the official BravoCon After Dark PARTY ON Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 9pm, featuring some of your favorite Bravolebrities and other surprises. Open to ages 21 and over with venue and ticket details coming soon.

Joining the previously announced Bravolebrities confirmed to attend, even more fan-favorites have been added to the star-studded line-up:

Luka Brunton (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

Tumi Mhlongo (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

Kyle Viljoen (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

Natalya Scudder (“Below Deck Mediterranean”)

Dr. Alicia Egolum (“Married to Medicine”)

Lateasha Lunceford (“Married to Medicine”)

Phaedra Parks (“Married to Medicine”)

Jason Cameron (“Winter House”)

Casey Craig (“Winter House”)

Rhylee Gerber (“Winter House”)

Alex Propson (“Winter House,” “Below Deck Sailing Yacht”)

Malia White (“Winter House”)

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo