Bravo & Peacock Pick Up New BELOW DECK Seasons

"Below Deck Adventure” debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Emmy® Award-nominated series "Below Deck" Season 10 premieres Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo has picked up Emmy®-nominated "Below Deck Mediterranean" for an eighth season; "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" for a fourth season; and Peacock has renewed "Below Deck Down Under" for a second season. All are set to air next year.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 21, Captain Lee Rosbach, Chef Rachel Hargrove and Chief Stew Fraser Olender return to the Caribbean and lead the way on motor yacht St. David. They're joined by new staff Bosun Ross McHarg, Stews Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber, Deck/Stew Camille Lamb and Deckhands Tony Duarte, KATIE Glaser and Ben Willoughby. Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

"Below Deck" cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, with crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in "Below Deck" history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197 ft vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.

Joining Captain Lee is beloved crew member Fraser Olender, but this time as Chief Stew. Discovering the learning curve on this ship is steep, he questions whether he will rise to the challenge in his new role or sink in the deep waters of the Caribbean. Fraser must also navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department.

Chef Rachel Hargrove reclaims the galley, cooking her most intricate and finest cuisine yet. As she raises the bar even higher for herself, the pressure begins to mount and she struggles to stay afloat. On deck, Bosun Ross McHarg works hard, but plays harder as his romances on the crew nights out get him into hot water and becomes salty with the ladies.

While the three department heads try to keep their crew in line, the entire charter season is put in jeopardy when Captain Lee makes an unexpected decision that rocks the boat to its core, leading to the most shocking season of "Below Deck" yet.

"Below Deck" is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Lauren Simms, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serve as executive producers.

"Below Deck Adventure" is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Mark Cronin, Grace Lee, Mark Seliga, Joe Van Ek, Sun de Graaf, Brittany Nabors and Natalie Neurauter executive produce.

Watch the BELOW DECK Adventure trailer here:

"Below Deck Down Under" is produced by 51 Minds. Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Jill Goslicky, Cristina Lopez, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

"Below Deck Mediterranean" is produced by 51 Minds. Nadine Rajabi, Mark Cronin, Wes Denton, Shane Maroufkhani, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

"Below Deck Sailing Yacht" is produced by 51 Minds. Mark Cronin, Courtland Cox, Vivian Kohon, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein executive produce.

