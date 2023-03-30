Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Martha's Vineyard

Bravo has announced that a new spin-off of SUMMER HOUSE will launch in May, following a group of friends in Martha's Vineyard.

The new series will premiere following the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 15 launch on Sunday, May 7. "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" will be on at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Catch all new episodes next day on Peacock. Watch "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 15 trailer here.

Bravo heads north to an exclusive enclave with "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard," featuring Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

For more than 100 years, Black vacationers have flocked to Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property. Known for its natural beauty with pristine beaches, romantic sailboats, colorful gingerbread cottages, and cultural identity, this summertime sanctuary has become a favorite escape for the rich, famous, and politically connected.

"Summer House: Martha's Vineyard" follows a group of 12 friends as they enjoy their island getaway. With beach parties, decadent dinners, and summer hookups, both fun and drama are in store for these young Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

In "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard," the friends have known one another for years and are excited to let loose this summer, indulging in cultural experiences and exclusive island activities while learning to overcome their personal obstacles.

Fresh off their summer wedding, Jasmine (New York) and Silas (New York) Cooper have invited a group of friends-some old and some new-to vacation with them in Martha's Vineyard and are now trying to figure things out in a house full of hot, successful urban professionals.

Amir Lancaster (Austin), new to Martha's Vineyard and looking to learn about its Black history and connect to his roots, falls hard for a housemate.

Jordan Emanuel (New York) has been friends with Jasmine since their Playboy Bunny days and still loves to have a good time with her-maybe too good of a time for Silas' tastes.

Preston Mitchum (Washington, DC), a Black queer activist who likes to speak his mind about a variety of things, is excited to spend time with his fraternity brother Silas and the group.

Fashionista Bria Fleming (Germany) is in a new relationship despite being surrounded by eligible men, but when she brings a different kind of houseguest to the rental, her friendships are sorely tested.

Alex Tyree (New York), who lives a life of intention without drinking and tries to persuade his friends to do the same, is juggling the advances of a housemate.

Quintessential party girl Shanice Henderson (Phoenix) is ready to turn-up this summer, but when she finds out someone in the house is spreading rumors about her past, things go left.

Jason Lyke (New York) is the counselor for the group but often finds himself at the center of the drama.

Discovering Martha's Vineyard for the first time, Summer Marie Thomas (Los Angeles) intends to have the best possible time while getting her flirt on.

Nicholas "Nick" Arrington (New York), a self-proclaimed style savant who has an outfit ready for every outing, competes with Amir for a housemate's affection.

Mariah Torres met Jasmine in college and is also close with several members of the group. She's looking forward to spending the summer with her friends, but things become heated in the house after an argument gets out of hand.

Watch the new trailer here: