Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Trailer

The fabulous ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," are trying their best to get to a healing space.

The new season features Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Sheree Whitfield, plus friends Courtney Rhodes and Monyetta Shaw.

Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow also make appearances in the new trailer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 premieres on May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Kandi's sights are set on gaining EGOT status as a two-time Broadway producer, actress, singer, and now podcast host. With several business moves on the horizon, she's trying to balance prioritizing FAMILY TIME with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker... just as he always supports her. Will Kandi be able to put in the time and energy needed to help Todd and achieve her future aspirations?

Kenya is in full boss mode. The hair-care mogul is taking her business to the next level by opening her very own hair salon. While Kenya is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, THE ONE lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce.

Shereé is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn't go as planned. But she didn't let that get in the way of giving love a SECOND CHANCE with the new man in her life, Martell Holt. However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around?

Drew is taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph. But they strike the wrong chord in their marriage, and their divorce announcement leaves everyone shaken.

As Marlo continues to take on her role as "Munty," she's working with a life coach while raising teenagers who are ready for summer jobs and driving lessons. She also takes a dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor-but not without the approval of her nephews.

Returning for her sophomore season, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family. Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the GREAT EXPECTATIONS for her family, business, and more of herself, is she running a marathon with no end in sight?

Friend Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest. Monyetta is trying to be a good friend while managing the tough waters of being loyal to Kandi while showing the other ladies she can be true to them as well.

Courtney also joins this season as a friend. She's a successful brand marketing expert and jewelry designer in Atlanta who has been friends with Shereé for many years. Courtney realizes her strong ties to this group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew's husband, Ralph. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that's all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?

Watch the new trailer here: