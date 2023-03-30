Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Season 15 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 premieres on May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Mar. 30, 2023  

The fabulous ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," are trying their best to get to a healing space.

The new season features Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and Sheree Whitfield, plus friends Courtney Rhodes and Monyetta Shaw.

Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow also make appearances in the new trailer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15 premieres on May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Kandi's sights are set on gaining EGOT status as a two-time Broadway producer, actress, singer, and now podcast host. With several business moves on the horizon, she's trying to balance prioritizing FAMILY TIME with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker... just as he always supports her. Will Kandi be able to put in the time and energy needed to help Todd and achieve her future aspirations?

Kenya is in full boss mode. The hair-care mogul is taking her business to the next level by opening her very own hair salon. While Kenya is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, THE ONE lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce.

Shereé is stepping into her greatness after suffering public humiliation when her last relationship didn't go as planned. But she didn't let that get in the way of giving love a SECOND CHANCE with the new man in her life, Martell Holt. However, as she faces an unexpected health issue, she will have to shift all her focus. Will there be enough Shereé to go around?

Drew is taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph. But they strike the wrong chord in their marriage, and their divorce announcement leaves everyone shaken.

As Marlo continues to take on her role as "Munty," she's working with a life coach while raising teenagers who are ready for summer jobs and driving lessons. She also takes a dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor-but not without the approval of her nephews.

Returning for her sophomore season, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family. Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the GREAT EXPECTATIONS for her family, business, and more of herself, is she running a marathon with no end in sight?

Friend Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest. Monyetta is trying to be a good friend while managing the tough waters of being loyal to Kandi while showing the other ladies she can be true to them as well.

Courtney also joins this season as a friend. She's a successful brand marketing expert and jewelry designer in Atlanta who has been friends with Shereé for many years. Courtney realizes her strong ties to this group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew's husband, Ralph. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that's all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?

Watch the new trailer here:






Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network Photo
HOLLYWOOD UNEXPECTED With Jessica Ross Premieres April 21 On The XOTV Network
Premiering April 21st, Hollywood Unexpected with Jessica Ross is an Award-winning reality show that follows the journey of actress Jessica Ross into her dramatic and often crazy life, which centers around Hollywood and what happens behind the scenes. It reveals the ambitions, the disappointments, the ups and downs of what people of every age may be experiencing.
Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Marthas Vineyard Photo
Bravo Launches New SUMMER HOUSE Spin-Off in Martha's Vineyard
Bravo heads north to an exclusive enclave with “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard,” featuring Nicholas “Nick” Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree. Watch the video trailer now!
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share